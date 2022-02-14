Peloton’s Supply-Chain and Business Chiefs Exit in Shake-Up

Mark Gurman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s sweeping overhaul, which brought new management and layoffs to the fitness company last week, included the departures of executives running operations, its supply chain and other functions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mariana Garavaglia, the company’s operations chief, left Peloton and took a new role Monday at the 3D printing company Relativity Space. Brad Olson, chief business officer, and Jon Adee, who oversaw Peloton’s supply chain, also have stepped down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes weren’t announced publicly.

The departures show the extent of Peloton’s shake-up, which some investors hope will make the company more enticing to a suitor. The new chief executive officer, Spotify Technology SA veteran Barry McCarthy, has said that he’s focused on turning around the business and not looking to sell it.

Olson was responsible for business development, subscriptions and program management across the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Adee, meanwhile, ran the company’s supply chain, which came under fire over the past year as Peloton miscalculated demand.

Garavaglia was in charge of human resources, enterprise systems and customer support. Her new job will be chief business and people officer at Relativity Space, a Long Beach, California-based company that 3D-prints rockets.

When announcing the layoffs -- and his own departure as CEO -- Peloton co-founder John Foley said the changes would affect “every level of the organization, including within our leadership team.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • George Soros reveals stakes in Rivian and Peloton

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss George Soros' $2 billion stake in Rivian, as well as his $13.3 million stake in Peloton.

  • Rocket set to hit Moon was built by China, not SpaceX, say astronomers

    Astronomy experts say they originally misread the secrets of the night sky last month: it turns out that a rocket expected to crash into the Moon in early March was built by China, not SpaceX.

  • Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc's stock price tumbled more than 50% in the last three months of 2021 but several prominent investment firms were so sure the at-home fitness company could regain its footing that they bought new or added to existing positions. Durable Capital Partners, run by former T. Rowe Price investment executive Henry Ellenbogen, bought 5.4 million shares of the company known for its stationary bikes, treadmills and on demand classes, according to regulatory filings made on Monday. Ricky Sandler's Eminence Capital bought 2.6 million shares.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • J&J Starts Trial on Bankruptcy Case Under Attack by Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- The controversial Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy strategy that’s drawn the ire of Congress faces a fresh trial this week, with the consumer products giant arguing that settling billions of dollars of talc liabilities in a single case is better for cancer victims than fighting thousands of individual claims.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go

  • Crypto firm BlockFi to pay record penalty to settle U.S. SEC, state charges

    A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors, regulators said on Monday. The settlement is also an example of SEC chair Gary Gensler's strategy to force crypto companies to fall in line with existing U.S. securities laws. The penalty includes $50 million for state regulators and $50 million to the SEC, the largest fine the federal watchdog has levied on an issuer of crypto asset securities, it said.

  • Ashley Ray Took Apart ‘Slave Play’ Writer Jeremy O. Harris

    Theo WargoFor the past few days, critic and comedian Ashley Ray and Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris have been clashing on Twitter about Harris’ controversial Slave Play—a satire involving rape, Mamie costumes, excessive use of the n-word and abusive visuals including a Black woman forced to eat cantaloupe off the ground that recently broke the record for the most Tony Award nominations in history (before going 0-for-12 in awards).Having read Slave Play, which is about a group of inter

  • 25 Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers

    You're in the market for a new hometown, but you're not willing to move just anywhere. The next place you put down roots needs to be not just affordable, but also a great place to live, with plenty of...

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Crypto lender to pay $100 million over alleged securities violations

    Crypto lender BlockFi is paying $100 million to settle SEC claims it violated securities laws.

  • Putin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills End

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin countered U.S. warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days by staging televised meetings with his foreign and defense ministers that emphasized de-escalation of tensions and continued efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the security crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid

  • 10 Technology Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 technology dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Technology Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world shifted towards a digital age that is here to stay in […]

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • SEC Warns Investors About Risks From High-Yield Crypto Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning investors about risks associated with accounts that pay clients high interest rates for depositing crypto assets. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent

  • Warren Buffett Lieutenant Ted Weschler Makes a Big Score on Dillard’s

    Ted Weschler, an investment lieutenant for Warren Buffett, sold out of a hugely successful investment in Dillard’s last year that could have netted him a tenfold profit since the holding was disclosed in October 2020. The sale was disclosed in a filing on Monday. Weschler had held 1.08 million shares of the department-store chain, a 5.9% stake. Weschler could have netted $300 million or more on the holding, although it’s not clear what price he received for Dillard’s stock (DDS).

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.