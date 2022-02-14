Peloton’s Supply-Chain and Business Chiefs Exit in Shake-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s sweeping overhaul, which brought new management and layoffs to the fitness company last week, included the departures of executives running operations, its supply chain and other functions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mariana Garavaglia, the company’s operations chief, left Peloton and took a new role Monday at the 3D printing company Relativity Space. Brad Olson, chief business officer, and Jon Adee, who oversaw Peloton’s supply chain, also have stepped down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes weren’t announced publicly.

The departures show the extent of Peloton’s shake-up, which some investors hope will make the company more enticing to a suitor. The new chief executive officer, Spotify Technology SA veteran Barry McCarthy, has said that he’s focused on turning around the business and not looking to sell it.

Olson was responsible for business development, subscriptions and program management across the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Adee, meanwhile, ran the company’s supply chain, which came under fire over the past year as Peloton miscalculated demand.

Garavaglia was in charge of human resources, enterprise systems and customer support. Her new job will be chief business and people officer at Relativity Space, a Long Beach, California-based company that 3D-prints rockets.

When announcing the layoffs -- and his own departure as CEO -- Peloton co-founder John Foley said the changes would affect “every level of the organization, including within our leadership team.”

