Peloton: Tread+ Warning Nothing More Than a ‘PR Black Eye,’ Says Analyst

TipRanks
·3 min read

“Kids, get off that treadmill or you will die” is not the sort of instruction a parent expects to make after purchasing a new workout product. However, that, in a nutshell, is what the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) has said consumers should do as a safety measure when faced with Peloton's (PTON) exercise machine, Tread+, in the home.

The statement was made after an investigation concluded the product caused one death and 39 injuries. The probe followed the death of a child in an incident involving a Tread+.

Refuting the investigation’s findings, Peloton said the claims are "inaccurate and misleading." Additionally, the company does not intend to stop selling the Tread+ and stressed how important it is to follow the product's safety protocols regularly.

“While this news is a PR black eye for Peloton,” said Truist analyst Youssef Squali, “We don't believe it'll have a material impact on the company's short-term results, or on demand for its treadmills.”

How come? Well, for several reasons. First off, Squali says it is unclear “whether the Tread+ is more dangerous than an average treadmill.”

In 2019, in the US, according to CPSC data, treadmill related emergency room visits numbered 22,500. In total, throughout 2018 and 2019 combined, there were 17 deaths. As a reminder, Squali notes, Peloton only launched its tread in 2018.

Moreover, while US consumers like stationary bikes, they like treads even more. Every year, on average, roughly 5 million are sold in the US. “This level of demand has only gotten stronger with the pandemic,” Squali further noted.

Finally, it is not as if Peloton did not take the threat of an accident involving its equipment seriously, as its bike and tread come with repetitive warnings, and management have pledged to take “whatever steps necessary to further inform members of potential risks.”

“All that said,” the 5-star analyst summed up, “Again this is a major PR issue for the company right now, and one that's likely to carry some legal/financial liability.”

However, there’s no change to Squali’s rating, which stays a Buy. The analyst puts a $160 price target on PTON shares, implying an upside of ~50% for the year ahead. (To watch Squali’s track record, click here)

The Truist analyst’s colleagues agree; PTON stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. The average price target is a touch higher than Squali’s, and at $161.38, suggests upside of ~52% within the one-year time frame. (See PTON stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton says CPSC report warning consumers to stop using Tread+ is 'inaccurate and misleading'

    shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. dropped 6.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the at-home-fitness company responded said a recent warning to consumers from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to stop using its Tread+ product was "inaccurate and misleading." The CPSC said over the weekend that the "urgent warning" about how the danger of the Tread+ machines comes after multiple reports of small children and pets being injured beneath the machines, including one death. Peloton said it was shocked and devastated to learn that a child had died, but said, "there is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed." The company said it "knows the Tread+ is safe" if consumers heed the warnings, and said children under the age of 16 should never use the Tread+, and children, pets and objects should be kept away from the Tread+ at all times. "Peloton invited CPSC to make a joint announcement about the danger of not following the warnings and safety instructions provided with the Tread+, and [Chief Executive John] Foley asked to meet directly with CPSC," Peloton said.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After Safety News. Analysts See a Chance to Buy.

    The exercise equipment maker says a regulatory warning about its treadmills was inaccurate. Wall Street analysts remain positive about the outlook.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell 10% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The Tread+ warning doesn’t impact the long-term investment outlook for Peloton, according to Stifel analyst Scott Devitt. He expects the resolution for the Tread+ issue could be adding a protective guard to the end of the treadmill, or a similar remedy.The stock hit a low of $104.58 Monday, bringing its decline so far this year to 31%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates share prices, adds Stifel comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alger Mid Cap Fund is Bullish in DraftKings Inc.(DKNG), Here’s Why

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings for the fund were Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology. The fund’s largest sector overweight was Consumer Discretionary. Class Z shares of the […]

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Nuclear talks make some progress, interim arrangement possible -Iranian officials

    Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's recent breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    NASA chose SpaceX to put astronauts on the moon, and a major investor said Coinbase is the new Google: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Clippers crush Timberwolves in return of Kawhi Leonard, fans

    Paul George saw his streak of 30-point games end at five games after he finished with 23 points, but the Clippers cruised to a 124-105 win on Sunday.

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Climate crisis: What has Joe Biden done for the environment in his first 100 days?

    US president turns attention to environment for crucial Earth Day summit after taking on myriad other issues in opening weeks in Oval Office

  • OTR: Massachusetts Sen. Eric Lesser believes cautious approach with state budget

    State Sen. Eric Lesser says legislators should be especially mindful of avoiding tax hikes that might put burdens on small businesses, middle class families and working families.

  • US imposes sanctions on Russia over cyber-attacks

    Dozens of entities are targeted over attacks including alleged interference in the 2020 elections.

  • 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

    A police sergeant who showed off his baton handling skills in a video set to music from the film "Mortal Kombat," is now under investigation by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs office. Sgt. Eddie Chan can be seen performing martial arts moves with two police batons.

  • Colorado judge resigns after using N-word

    After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.