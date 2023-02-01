Peloton stock rises after reporting cash burn slows amid turnaround effort

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc on Wednesday reported slower cash burn for the second quarter, after the company carried out a host of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and store shutdowns.

The fitness equipment maker posted a cash burn of $94.4 million, compared with a burn of $546.7 million a year earlier.

Shares of the company were up about 7% in premarket trading.

It had said it aimed to achieve breakeven cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2023 but had also warned in November that a challenging macro-economic environment could affect its goal of stopping cash burn this fiscal year.

Peloton was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting hit a peak market value of nearly $50 billion in early 2021. But with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its equipment dwindle.

The company's net loss narrowed to $335.4 million in the second quarter from $439.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton earnings: What to expect

    Peloton has been spinning its wheels in recent quarters trying to turn its business around, and investors will be looking for signs of progress Wednesday.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Fed In Focus, Meta, AMD, Peloton - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower as 2023 rally faces early fed test; Traders bet on smaller rate hikes, see dovish pivot; Meta earnings on deck as mega cap tech rolls up sleeves; AMD shares leap as earnings, outlook steady chip sector nerves and Peloton facing more losses, cost cuts amid fading in-home demand.

  • Peloton stock jumps toward 8-month high after big revenue beat

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) ran up 7.7% toward an 8-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the at-home fitness company reported a big revenue beat for the fiscal second quarter and provided an upbeat outlook. “Despite seasonally strong hardware sales, for the third consecutive quarter, we generated more revenue from subscriptions than we did from hardware sales,” said Chief Executive Barry McCarthy in a letter to shareholders.

  • Cowboys among 14 teams over projected 2023 salary cap of $224.8M

    Dallas will have some work to do to get wiggle room, but not nearly as much as some of these other clubs. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

    This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • Indian Tycoons Bought Adani Shares During Short Seller Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Class

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

    Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal its first unprofitable year since 2014 this week — and expectations for the year aren't headed in a positive direction.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • Down More Than 70%, This Stock Could Soar After Ethereum's Next Upgrade

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers are planning another upgrade, set to be released sometime this March. Building off its previous upgrade, known as The Merge, this next one is being referred to as Shanghai and will allow users to withdraw staked Ethereum that was previously locked up on the blockchain. There is some uncertainty what the Shanghai update might do to Ethereum's price in the short term, but over a longer time frame, it is considered a much-needed change for the crypto to finally reap some benefits that come with its move to proof-of-stake.

  • The Adani Group scandal, explained

    The Indian conglomerate is accused of perpetuating 'the largest con in corporate history'