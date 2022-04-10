Nicola Peltz wedding highlights: Secret details from star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, married model-actress Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding took place at the mansion of the bride's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, and his exclusive estate, Montsorrel.

Here' are some highlights from the celebrity-filled wedding in Palm Beach:

5:13 p.m. | Wedding food by former Bill Clinton chef

4:35 p.m. | Secret details from Beckham-Peltz rehearsal dinner

Leak-proofing: Security at the Peltz-Beckham rehearsal dinner last night took guests' cellphones and put each in a plastic bag. And locked it. Like, with a key. — Shannon Donnelly (@pbdnsociety) April 9, 2022

4:23 p.m. | Snoop Dogg to DJ Beckham wedding

It is confirmed Snoop Dogg will be the deejay at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding ceremony today in Palm Beach. - Shannon Donnelly

3:53 p.m. | Could this be Brooklyn Beckham's younger brother?

Guests arrive at the wedding of Brookyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach.

A guest, who is possibly Brooklyn Beckham's younger brother, is seen near the location of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding today in Palm Beach. - Damon Higgins

3:23 p.m. | Brooklyn Beckham near wedding location

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, on golf cart in Palm Beach on April 9, 2022. Beckham will exchange vows at his wedding today to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham cruises around in golf cart hours before his Palm Beach wedding to actress Nicola Peltz. - Damon Higgins

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady will attend the Beckham-Peltz wedding in Palm Beach on April 9, 2022.

3:11 p.m. | Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen are attending

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are among the 500 guests attending the wedding today at the Nelson Peltz estate in Palm Beach. - Shannon Donnelly

