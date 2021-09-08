Pemberton man accused of bias threat

Sep. 8—PEMBERTON — A rural Pemberton man is accused of making racially motivated threats.

Patrick Lee Olson, 39, was charged with felony threats, gross misdemeanor assault motivated by bias and misdemeanor assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Assault charges can be filed following an alleged threat of assault.

A man who knows Olson told authorities Olson used racial slurs, threatened to assault him and threatened to kill him Monday night. The man said it wasn't the first time he had been threatened.

Olson admitted to a deputy he threatens the man because of the man's race, according to a court complaint.