Pemberton man gets prison term for tax fraud

CAMDEN – A South Jersey man has received a 12-year prison term for his role in a tax fraud.

John Barry Jr. of Pemberton also must pay restitution of $4.2 million to the federal government, authorities said. That represents the value of refunds issued by the IRS based on false tax returns, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Barry, a mortgage underwriter, and other conspirators took part in a scheme in 2015 and 2016, according to an IRS investigation. The scheme obtained refunds for Barry’s clients based on fraudulent tax returns in 2015 and 2016.

“Barry and his co-conspirators told the clients they could extinguish their outstanding mortgage debts by filing forms with the IRS claiming a large amount of taxes had been withheld,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

John Barry Jr. of Pemberton has received a prison term for his role in a tax fraud.

Barry knew those claims were false, it added.

Barry typically took between 20 percent to 35 percent of the client’s refund, then split the fees with co-conspirators, the IRS alleged.

A federal jury convicted Barry in July of conspiring to defraud the IRS, aiding and assisting the preparation of false tax returns, obstructing the IRS and failing to file a tax return.

He was sentenced Dec. 13 by U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in Camden.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: IRS: Participants in tax fraud filed false information for large refunds