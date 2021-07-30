Pemberton mayor accused of sexual conduct with preteen

Jul. 30—PEMBERTON — Pemberton's mayor faces two felony sexual conduct charges after a preteen accused him of groping her.

Perry Mortensen, 61, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The child reportedly told an investigator Mortensen touched her twice on her "crotch" earlier this year, according to a criminal complaint. During the first alleged incident, she said she woke up to him groping her.

The second incident reportedly occurred when the child was sitting on Mortensen's lap while he was teaching her a computer game. He allegedly reached down under her clothing and touched her again.

When asked about the living room incident, Mortensen told investigators he was putting a blanket back on her after she kicked it off.

Minutes from a Pemberton City Council meeting in early July listed Mortensen as the mayor. A City Council member also confirmed Mortensen is the current mayor as of Thursday.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola