Pemberton will not seek third term

Feb. 2—Oklahoma State Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, has announced he will not seek a third term in the Oklahoma Senate.

Pemberton said in a letter to the Muskogee Phoenix that he will complete his current term representing Senate District 9, which concludes in November.

"It has been an honor and pleasure to have served the citizens of District 9 for going on eight years, while being a constant voice of reason and common sense at the State Capitol," he said in the letter. "Retirement will allow me to better focus my energy on growing family obligations, while spending more time with my wife Claire, my sons and soon-to-be nine grandchildren."

This is a developing story.