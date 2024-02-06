Pembina County farmer one of two people to be inducted into North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

Feb. 5—CRYSTAL, N.D. — One of the two new inductees to the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame hails from Pembina County, and is being inducted for his passion and work in the wheat industry.

The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame, established in 1997, is meant to honor people who have made "significant contributions to the state's leading industry, agriculture," a press release said.

Brian O'Toole, a partner in T.E. O'Toole Farms in Pembina County and president of O'Toole Seed, is being recognized for his 12 years on the North Dakota Wheat Commission and his 16 years at the Wheat Marketing Center in Portland, Oregon, as well as his work as a chair for the ND Crop Improvement and Seed Association and U.S. Wheat Associates, the latter of which he became chairman of in 2015.. His work has included traveling to 23 countries on trade missions to promote and expand the market for North Dakota and U.S. wheat. He's also received awards such as Outstanding Young Farmer, Premier Seed Grower and Master Farmer, the release said.

The other new inductee, Roger Stuber, third-generation owner and partner of Stuber Ranch near Bowman, North Dakota, has served as the president of the American Hereford Association, National Cattlemen's Association and North Dakota Stockmen's Association. While working as the president of the National Cattlemen's Association, he helped develop a plan that unified four national beef industry organizations. Stuber has been inducted into two other halls of fame: the American Hereford Hall of Fame and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. He's also been the recipient of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association's "Top Hand Award," the release said.

Both O'Toole and Stuber will be officially inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame on March 6 during the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.