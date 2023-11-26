Pembina County JDA director says work is being done to attract new residents

Nov. 26—PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. — Angelle French, the director of the Pembina County Job Development Authority, has a cornucopia of projects and topics she's focusing on as the county continues to progress.

One is attracting people to the area. A key, she said, is to stop being so humble.

"It's time for us to stop being so modest about the place we live in and start embracing what we love about it and letting people know and inviting people in," she said.

French's focus on bringing people in has to do with Pembina County, as well as the region around it, including Walsh, Nelson and Grand Forks counties. A need, she says, is more workforce. French said it's due to not enough people being in the state to work.

"There's just not enough people," she said. "Even if you took everybody off of unemployment that was able to work, they wouldn't fill near all the jobs that need to be filled. We just need a lot more people."

The Pembina County JDA, as well as the Red River Regional Council, have been pushing to draw more residents to the region. French said a key determining factor of where someone lived used to be what jobs were available. But with the rise in internet, telecommunications and remote working, people's desires for where they live have changed. They don't necessarily have to live where their job is located, which means they can pick their homes based on the surrounding communities.

"People want a good quality life. They want community, they want outdoor recreation and they'll find where they want to be and then they'll either find a job, create a job or have a remote job," French said. "I think where we struggle is that now we're not just competing with the city down the road from us. Now we're competing with the entire world."

The JDA has started to focus more on these aspects of the county, zoning in on community and outdoor recreation especially. The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area's future development into a state park will help, as well as the county's fiber-optic internet.

To boost the draw to different towns, the Red River Regional Council worked with consultant Roger Brooks. Brooks traveled to 42 communities with the mindset of a tourist, outsider and potential resident. He gathered notes on the communities, such as how some businesses don't provide area codes for phone numbers, as well as a lack of signage, and reported it back to the council.

The council has used that information to add onto its work to market the region of Pembina, Nelson, Walsh and Grand Forks counties. Part of that exists as "Real. Good. Northeast North Dakota," a visitor and talent attraction marketing campaign highlighting that part of the region and providing resources to those who might want to live, work or visit there.

Also, the council asked the 42 communities Brooks visited to create destination development teams, groups of volunteers that work to make changes to each community in the effort to draw more people. The teams receive resources and information from the council for things to work on.

"We're providing this information, these resources, these tools that they can implement at the city level as much as they want or as little as they want," French said. "It really gives the ownership back to the towns and the cities."

While these communities are able to focus on their own individual efforts, French also pushed for the entire region to work together. People drive between counties for work, blurring the county lines that separate them. To French, those county lines don't matter much when it comes to attracting people to the area.

"We have to work together, we just don't have the resources otherwise," she said.