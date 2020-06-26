Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA): Hedge Funds Taking Some Chips Off The Table

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions fell by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PBA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of metrics market participants put to use to value their stock investments. Two of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can beat their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_747404" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Stuart Zimmer of Zimmer Partners[/caption]

Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 stocks that went up during the 2008 crash to identify the companies that are likely to deliver double digit returns in up and down markets. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Hedge fund activity in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -12% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PBA a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA), with a stake worth $22.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Zimmer Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $9.7 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Heronetta Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Heronetta Management allocated the biggest weight to Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA), around 4.76% of its 13F portfolio. Lucas Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.33 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PBA.