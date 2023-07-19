Pembroke man, 18, charged in Manchester shooting

Jul. 19—A Pembroke teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting another youth in Manchester earlier this month.

Michael Martel, 18, was charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and changing marks on a firearm, according to a news release from Manchester police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly after midnight on July 1 in the parking lot of Walgreens on Valley Street and found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers provided medical aid, and the youth was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives investigating the case learned that Martel "arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot to confront him regarding a female acquaintance," the release said. "As the victim arrived in the parking lot, Martel shot at him, striking the victim in the leg."

Investigators recovered a gun, which had an "obliterated" serial number, officials said.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg commended everyone who worked on the case. "Manchester Police continues to leverage technology and outstanding investigative effort to make arrests of violent offenders," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the investigative division at 603-668-8711. Information also can be provided through the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or online at: www.manchestercrimeline.org.