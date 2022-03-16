Pembroke man charged with first-degree murder in birthday party shooting

Mar. 16—LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Pembroke man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a birthday party over the weekend that left two people dead.

Joshton C. Locklear was arrested Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators. Locklear is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges are in relation to the deaths of 20-year-old Randi D. Hunt of Rowland, and 15-year-old Hezachi Oxendine of Pembroke on Sunday.

"I want to personally thank those residents that assisted and those that later made contact with our office and cooperated with this investigation," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

"With teamwork — especially in cases such as this — we can bring some semblance of closure to grieving families. The detectives in this case worked countless hours to bring forth this suspect as the investigation continues. Please continue to offer a prayer for all involved," Wilkens said.

On Sunday, Robeson County sheriff's deputies found Hunt dead at the scene on the 1100 block of Jones Road after responding about 12:38 a.m. to the report of two people shot at a birthday party, according to the Sheriff's Office. The teen was transported to an undisclosed medical center where he was listed in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The Pembroke Police Department was also on the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division will be requested to investigate the consumption of alcohol by minors who were in attendance at the party.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.