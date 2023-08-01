Pembroke man charged with murder

Jul. 31—LUMBERTON — A 26-year-old Pembroke man surrendered to law enforcement agents Monday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Cherokee Norton was also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The charges are in relation to the Wednesday homicide of 21-year-old Kylon Locklear of Maxton.

Investigators are actively pursuing Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, and Kinston Don Locklear, 20, of Maxton, who are suspects in the same murder case.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said.

Norton, Cummings and Kinston Locklear are also charged and wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the probe.

On Friday, Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with multiple felonies by Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators in the death of Kylon Locklear.

According to investigators, Jacobs is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

Jacobs, too, is being held with no bond.

On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Freebird Lane in Maxton in reference to threats of weapon violations. Prior to arriving at the location, Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a second call in reference to an individual being shot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, Kylon Locklear was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Scotland Health Care for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cherokee Norton was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.