Pembroke man charged with reckless conduct after crashing into truck

Oct. 17—A Pembroke man is facing charges in connection with a serious crash in Stoddard on Saturday.

Around 3:46 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to reports of a serious crash on Route 9 between the intersections of Route 123 in Stoddard.

According to state police, a 2005 VW Jetta, driven by Gregg A. Stockman, 42, of Pembroke, was traveling east when it crossed the center line, hitting a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Bernard R. Kierce, 67, of Winchester.

"Prior to the crash, the Jetta had been observed operating erratically while traveling eastbound on Route 9," state police said in a statement.

Though both vehicles sustained significant damage, no serious injuries to either driver were reported, police said.

Stockman was arrested at the scene on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and violation of a protective order.

Stockman was held at the Cheshire County jail and will be arraigned Monday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. in Cheshire County Superior Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Byrne via Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494, or by email at Thomas.J.Byrne@dos.nh.gov.