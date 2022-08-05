Pembroke man with murder warrant, arrested in Dillon

Aug. 5—PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man wanted for murder was arrested in Dillon County, South Carolina early Thursday.

Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke was wanted for charges in relation to the death of Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont.

McNeil is charged with first degree murder, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McNeil is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center without bond. He will be transported back to Robeson County at the conclusion of his extradition process.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 94 Prosperity Dr., Lumberton at about 8:09 a.m. Monday in reference to an individual shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Butler was found inside the residence deceased.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, Dillon County Sheriff's Office and Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.