Pembroke Pines man facing dozen counts of child porn charges turns himself in

A Pembroke Pines man facing a dozen child pornography charges is locked up Tuesday afternoon after surrendering to Broward deputies the day before.

Moshe Mike Kraiem, 39, turned himself in at the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail. The Pembroke Pines resident remains behind bars at the North Broward Bureau detention center in Pompano Beach as of Tuesday afternoon, county jail records show.

Kraiem’s attorney information wasn’t available at the time of this report.

In July 2022, the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assigned the Pembroke Pines Police Department a case involving the upload of child sexual abuse material, police said in a news release.

A lengthy investigation resulted in the identification of Kraiem and the acquisition of a residential search warrant, detectives say.

On March 16, Pembroke Pines’s SWAT team served the search warrant and seized digital evidence.

Kraiem faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of pornography by an electronic device, and one count of computer pornography, jail records show.