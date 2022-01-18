Pembroke Pines police say they’re in pursuit of a possible shooter on the run

Pembroke Pines police are asking people to avoid the area around Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue, where an investigation into a shooting is in progress and a possible gunman has run from the area.

One person was shot, according to police.

“They are conscious and cooperating with police,” said Amanda Conwell, Pembroke Pines police spokesperson.

The description of the pursued says he’s 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black shirt and gray shorts. The shooting occurred at The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments, about a mile and a half as the crow flies northwest of the Pembroke and Palm intersection.

This breaking news story will be updated.