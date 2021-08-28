Pembroke Pines police searching for woman as they conduct ‘suspicious death’ investigation

Pembroke Pines police are searching for a woman they think could be involved with a man’s death, officials said.

Michelle Gibb, 57, could be mentally unstable and armed.

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” of a man in the 400 block of NW 106 Terrace near NW 7th Street.

Gibb was temporarily residing at his residence.

Police said to call 911 with information on Gibb’s location.

