Pembroke Pines woman accused of stabbing her unborn child’s father while he slept

A Pembroke Pines woman is accused of trying to end her pregnancy by taking pills, drinking alcohol and punching herself in the stomach before stabbing the unborn child’s father in his sleep, police said.

Debra Whiteman, 24, faces charges of premeditated attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is hospitalized for treatment under Broward Sheriff’s Office supervision, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release Monday.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the area of Northwest 88th Avenue and Northwest 8th Street shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Whiteman, who is 39 weeks pregnant, and the unborn child’s father had an argument about her attempting to end the pregnancy multiple times during the past two to three months, the police department said.

While the father was asleep in his bedroom, Whiteman allegedly stabbed him. A family member took the weapon away, police said.

The father was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Pines Police said.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

