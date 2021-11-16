Pembroke police investigate fatal weekend shooting

Nov. 16—PEMBROKE — The investigation continues into a shooting over the weekend that left a 21-year-old dead.

Pembroke Chief of Police Ed Locklear said the Pembroke Police Department was "working on leads for suspects" on Sunday.

The shooting occurred after 1 a.m. Sunday at 610A Lumbee St. in Pembroke, according to Locklear.

"The driver parked in her driveway and the victim was in the passenger seat," he told The Robesonian.

About two minutes after the vehicle parked, the suspect or suspects "knocked on the vehicle and tried gaining entry" before firing into the vehicle, he said. The passenger, 21-year-old Christian Chavis, was struck by gunfire and died as a result of injuries.

The shooting is believed to have "originated in the county somewhere on Beam Road," he said.

No updates were available on the case Monday afternoon. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-5487.

