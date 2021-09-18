Pembroke shooting leaves 1 man dead, 2 others hospitalized

Sep. 18—PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday shooting that left a 34-year-old Pembroke man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Deputies responded about at 10:29 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot on the 6000 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Steven Douglas, of Pembroke, 26-year-old Daniel McLaughlin, of Maxton, and 27-year-old Randy E. Locklear, of Maxton, were transported to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center before deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Douglas was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. McLaughlin and Locklear are being treated at undisclosed locations for their injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.