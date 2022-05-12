Pemex’s $12.5 Billion Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive
(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos’ beleaguered mega-refinery project in Dos Bocas is running at least $4.7 billion over budget with just months to go before its grand opening.
Most Read from Bloomberg
More Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a Day
Stocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets Wrap
Pemex, as the state-owned oil company is known, has budgeted $12.5 billion for the project through the end of 2022, and is expected to spend at least another $2 billion this year, according to company filings and a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
That raises the total project cost to $14.5 billion, sharply higher than the $9.8 billion estimated by Energy Minister Rocio Nahle in April.
The 340,000-barrel-a-day Dos Bocas plant -- the crown jewel of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of energy independence -- has been beset with delays and ballooning costs since it was announced.
Bloomberg reported in January that the project was running significantly over-budget and could fail to produce a single gallon of gasoline in 2022.
READ: Hit to Pemex Bonds Not Validated by Change in Mexican Support
Pemex is expected to hold a board meeting to discuss the Dos Bocas project soon, according to the person.
A Pemex spokesperson and Finance Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Mexico’s Hottest Resort Towns Struggle With Covid Travel Boom
What Happened When a Wall Street Investment Giant Moved to Nashville
The Investing Party May Be Over, But Markets Might Make Sense Again
Starbucks Baristas Are Unionizing, and Even Howard Schultz Can’t Make Them Stop
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.