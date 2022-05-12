Pemex’s $12.5 Billion Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive

Amy Stillman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos’ beleaguered mega-refinery project in Dos Bocas is running at least $4.7 billion over budget with just months to go before its grand opening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pemex, as the state-owned oil company is known, has budgeted $12.5 billion for the project through the end of 2022, and is expected to spend at least another $2 billion this year, according to company filings and a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

That raises the total project cost to $14.5 billion, sharply higher than the $9.8 billion estimated by Energy Minister Rocio Nahle in April.

The 340,000-barrel-a-day Dos Bocas plant -- the crown jewel of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of energy independence -- has been beset with delays and ballooning costs since it was announced.

Bloomberg reported in January that the project was running significantly over-budget and could fail to produce a single gallon of gasoline in 2022.

READ: Hit to Pemex Bonds Not Validated by Change in Mexican Support

Pemex is expected to hold a board meeting to discuss the Dos Bocas project soon, according to the person.

A Pemex spokesperson and Finance Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Ekes Out Gain as Fuel Supplies Shrink, EU Weighs Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil managed a slim gain with the IEA highlighting the precariously tight state of global fuel stockpiles, while the EU signalled its members may not yet be able to agree on a Russian oil ban. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffe

  • The costly flip side of India becoming an important wheat exporter

    Wheat prices have risen sharply by 15-20% over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the government slashed the production target by 5.7%.

  • Ohio woman pleads guilty to selling invasive crayfish species across 36 states

    The case is believed to be the first enforcement action of its kind aimed at preventing the advance of the marbled crayfish The invasive marbled crayfish was named an injurious species in a 2020 Ohio state rule. Photograph: MP cz/Shutterstock They have claws, 10 legs, can produce hundreds of clones of themselves and have escaped from confinement to potentially run amok across the United States. The ecological threat posed by the marbled crayfish has now prompted prosecutors to wield invasive spe

  • Toyota’s ‘Unprecedented’ Cost Surge Casts Shadow Over Japan Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- Halfway through Japan’s reporting season, companies are mostly hitting their marks, but some high-profile cautious outlooks from blue chips like Toyota Motor Corp. risk sapping optimism for the rest of the financial year.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStock

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Bolster Border, EU Cools on Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will likely step up defenses along its border with Finland if the latter goes ahead with plans to join NATO, the Russian ambassador to the European Union said. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets

  • Neat Food founder describes plant-based product as ‘Burger 3.0’

    Tommaso Chiabra, chairman and co-founder of Neat Food Co., describes how his company's meatless burger stands out in the plant-based food industry.

  • Bitcoin crash erases $36 million in value from El Salvador government's massive crypto investment as national debt grows

    El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender in September despite multiple warnings from financial institutions.

  • Guardians-White Sox becomes 1st MLB game postponed due to COVID-19 in 2022

    Guardians manager Terry Francona is among those to test positive.

  • SoftBank’s Son Pays Price for Tech Bets With $20 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son is paying a steep price for his outsized wagers on money-losing technology companies. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapSon’s SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record annual loss at it

  • Pfizer Turns to Unusual Deal Structure to Buy Biohaven Drugs

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. included a rarely used structure that could become a larger part of Big Pharma’s playbook in light of a tougher antitrust regime.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost

  • NFL Broncos receiver Jeudy arrested for criminal tampering

    NFL Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday by police in Colorado on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer.

  • A San Francisco Boba Tea Shop Was a Front for Selling Stolen Goods, Police Say

    The husband of the tea shop's owner is facing a dozen charges.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency

    A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to be his vice presidential running mate, allowing the son of the late dictator to tap her father's huge support to seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty. Though there has been no formal quid-pro-quo, political experts say it is unlikely Marcos would risk burning crucial bridges by allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Duterte over the alleged execution-style killings in his war on drugs.

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • Russian ships carrying stolen Ukrainian grains are likely headed to Syria, Kyiv says

    In social media posts, Ministry of Defense intelligence officials also said Russia is moving seeds and grain to Crimea.

  • Pelosi hammers gas companies for consumer ‘exploitation’

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday went after the nation’s largest oil companies, accusing the industry of “exploiting” consumers with sky-high gas prices even as the same companies are reporting record profits this year. “This is a major exploitation of the consumer, because this is a product the consumer must have,” Pelosi said during a…

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • 5 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    Think energy stock prices have already risen too high? Here are five stocks that still offer solid dividend yields.

  • EU Drafts $205 Billion Plan to Wean Itself Off Russian Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is set to bolster renewables and energy savings goals as part of a 195 billion-euro ($205 billion) plan to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineSt