Mexico Buys Houston Refinery as It Pledges Energy Independence

Amy Stillman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is on a nationalistic campaign for energy independence and needs more fuel. To that end, its state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has struck a deal for full control of a Houston-area refinery it shares with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Pemex, as the Mexican explorer is known, made an unsolicited bid for Shell’s 50% stake in the facility in Deer Park, Texas, and agreed to pay $596 million, according to a statement Monday. The transaction will be fully financed by the Mexican government and is scheduled to close during the fourth quarter. Shell will retain control of an adjacent chemical plant.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, needs to fulfill campaign promises to restore the country’s self-sufficiency in energy. He’s risen to power partly through his criticism of free-market economic policies that he says ransacked the country’s oil riches. AMLO has placed Pemex at the heart of Mexico’s energy revival, and has promised no gas price hikes for consumers in the meantime.

“This decision is part of Pemex’s new business policy, proposed by the president of Mexico, which consists of achieving in the short term the production of all the fuels that the country requires,” the company said.

Pemex has six other troubled refineries that have been ramping up output, though they were only operating at about half of capacity as recently as March. Critics argue that the refineries have low profit margins, siphon off resources needed for Pemex’s core job of drilling oil fields and are highly polluting.

Deer Park could make a difference. It “has the scale and complexity that can help Pemex improve its performance,” which makes it a good asset, Felipe Perez, IHS Markit Americas refining and marketing research director, said by phone. “The difficulty comes in when you consider the status of Pemex’s six other refineries, and how it will manage all of that.”

The 28-year partnership for Deer Park began in 1993, when Pemex bought half of the refinery from Shell to absorb its rising production of crude oil. It paid over $200 million for the stake and its inventories, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The refinery netted dividends close to $2 billion each between 1993 and 2018, but in recent years, profits fell amid the higher costs for Mexican oil processed at the facility. Deer Park’s purchases of Maya, Pemex’s flagship crude, has declined almost 60% in nearly three years, to 70,000 barrels a day.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Think Inflation Is Coming? These 3 Stocks Can Thrive Anyway

    The 4.2% figure comes from the U.S. Department of Labor, which tracks the average change in prices for urban consumers through what's called the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Chevron (NYSE: CVX), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) are three companies that can thrive no matter how long the inflationary period lasts. Last year, weak oil and gas prices and a collapse in demand challenged large and small energy companies alike.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Virgin Galactic Rockets On Successful Flight Test; Apple, Tesla Rebound

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points Monday, as Virgin Galactic skyrocketed 21% on a successful flight test. Tesla stock rebounded.

  • Shale Oil Stocks To Keep Getting Bigger After $17 Billion Deal

    Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy announced an all-stock merger on Monday as shale oil stocks continue to get bigger.

  • How to Deadhead Your Roses the Right Way So They Keep Blooming

    You can maximize the floral show by snipping off faded blooms. You'll be rewarded with a tidier-looking plant that will soon fill your garden with new flowers.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise After Fed Inflation Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday after technology shares spurred a Wall Street rally amid soothing Federal Reserve comments on inflation. Bitcoin trimmed a bounce from last week’s slump.An MSCI Inc. index of Asia-Pacific equities was set for a fourth straight advance, with Hong Kong and China outperforming. European and U.S futures edged up after the S&P 500 climbed and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed amid a jump in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. Bitcoin pared a rally stoked partly by Elon Musk’s support for an effort to improve its green credentials.The Fed comments aided sentiment, as officials reiterated they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound. Treasury yields were stable following a retreat and the dollar slipped.Oil held an advance after Iran said that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end U.S. sanctions on its crude. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose the most in about a week.Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said they wouldn’t be surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes, but that much of those gains should be temporary. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have dipped, investors remain cautious about the risk of a pullback in stimulus. They are also monitoring Covid-19 spikes in regions such as Asia.“Inflation is a key focus for investors, meaning uncertainty over what happens to interest rates,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “Yield curves have stabilized, but it is not clear that renewed inflation concerns automatically mean steeper curves.”Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:28 p.m. in Tokyo. The index added 1%.Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.2%. The gauge added 1.7%Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.6%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.3%China’s Shanghai Composite index gained 1.6%Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changedCurrenciesThe yen was at 108.74 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4065 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%The euro was at $1.2228BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.60%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.70%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $66.32 a barrelGold dipped 0.1% to $1,878.92 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Obama suggested Trump rename the Iran Nuclear Deal the 'Trump Anti-Nuclear Deal' when they met at the White House, according to new book

    Obama's strategy at the 2016 Oval Office meeting was to "start by buttering up Trump," according to a copy of a forthcoming book obtained by Insider.

  • After 11 days of war, Gaza’s next crisis could be the coronavirus

    Densely populated, vulnerable and with a crippled healthcare system, Gaza could soon be confronted by a pandemic problem, reports Bel Trew

  • Chlorine pod shortage, price spike could put a damper on summer

    A chlorine shortage has the potential to put a damper on summer across the Tri-State area, with anyone looking forward to a refreshing dip in the pool to cool off possibly in for a big shock.

  • MATTIO Communications Spins Off Influencer Marketing Business: Confluence Agency

    MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and largest cannabis marketing services firms in the world, announced on Monday that it has launched a full-service influencer marketing firm under the name Confluence Agency. Since influencer marketing is an important aspect in the creation of brand value in all industries, Confluence Agency will go beyond the world of weed, to focus on fashion, beauty, food, home, tech and lifestyle travel. Victoria Baek, who was head of influencer marketing at MATTIO and has worked with legacy brands like Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, Disney and Forever 21, will lead Confluence Agency as CEO. Commenting on the news, Rosie Mattio, CEO and founder of MATTIO Communications, told Benzinga, “We are gratified to be launching Confluence Agency out of MATTIO to provide best-in-class influencer marketing services beyond our core focus of the cannabis industry," Mattio said. "Tori is a rare talent, and I am very excited to watch her build out her stellar team and the agency as CEO, and look forward to expanding our client roster and offerings with her at the helm.” Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: ¿Qué es ‘Weed’? ¿Qué Significa en Español? ¿Cuántas Variedades de Marihuana Existen? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: Earnings, Financings, M&A, Cookies U, DEA, DJ Khaled, And MoreCleantech Co. Bast Fibre Technologies Raises M In New Round Including Merida Capital© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rally Resumes as Bullish Traders Shrug-Off Iran Supply Concerns

    Bullish traders have to remember that OPEC+ has their backs and aren’t going to let prices collapse like they did last year.

  • Wayde van Niekerk eases up at Boost Boston Games; Noah Lyles second in 100m

    Wayde van Niekerk eased up, while Noah Lyles took second in a 100m at the Boston Games on Boylston Street. The Diamond League started in Great Britain.

  • ‘Stupid and lucky’ woman blasted by zoo for climbing into enclosure to feed monkeys Hot Cheetos

    ‘These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,’ zookeeper says

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Samoa is in the midst of a constitutional crisis after its first female leader was locked out by Parliament

    Outside Parliament, Mata'afa remained defiant, saying, "There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law."

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments