Pen Farthing to leave Afghanistan in next couple of hours with his 200 dogs and cats

A former Royal Marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul is to leave with his pets in the next couple of hours - but has been forced to leave behind his Afghan staff.

After days of uncertainty, Paul “Pen” Farthing, the founder of the Nowzad charity, was on Friday given clearance for a private chartered flight to evacuate him and almost 200 dogs and cats to Britain.

Mr Farthing will now leave left Afghanistan for Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and eventually is to return to the UK.

However he said that his animal rescue staff and their dependents, who have been given visas, were not able to make it out of the country.

In a statement confirming the evacuation had been given the green light, the MoD said: “On the direction of the Defence Secretary, clearance for their charter flight has been sponsored by the UK Government.

“Pen Farthing and his pets were assisted through the system at Kabul airport by the UK Armed Forces. They are currently being supported while he awaits transportation.”

Speaking to the Sun newspaper on Saturday morning, Mr Farthing said: "It is just so depressing I had to leave them behind.

"Some of them came with me to the airport but they weren't allowed to cross the line from Taliban to British control.

"There were lots of tears when we said goodbye. I feel so many things. I feel very sad for them [but] I'm relieved for me and I feel happy for the animals."

Mr Farthing said that employees at the animal sanctuary had driven with him to Kabul airport in two cattle trucks and intended to make it on to the plane.

The whole team & dogs/cats were safely 300m inside the airport perimeter. We were turned away as @JoeBiden @POTUS had changed paperwork rules just 2 hours earlier. Went through hell to get there & we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions. #OperationArk — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 27, 2021

The news follows days of fighting between supporters of Mr Farthing and Ben Wallace, who has accused those involved in his campaign, known as Operation Ark, of “bullying, falsehoods and threatening behaviour” towards MoD staff.

Although visas were granted for his 24 staff and their dependents, Mr Farthing refused to leave without his pets.

The standoff led to a growing social media campaign calling for the UK Government to provide assistance.

While Mr Wallace later confirmed that he would attempt to facilitate the chartered flight, he complained to MPs that the controversy had diverted resources on the ground away from saving people more in need of rescue.

On Friday night defence sources told The Telegraph: “Pen has had no preference, no queue jump and there was no u-turn. The Defence Secretary always said we would facilitate a flight. If he had done this last Friday, then none of this would have happened.”