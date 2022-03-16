Penélope Cruz never thought an Oscar was possible for her

CBSTV Videos

Actor Zach Braff visits friend, Amanda Kloots for birthday celebration Thursday on "The Talk. "I wasn't going to let my sis, best friend down on her birthday. I'm so happy to be here for you." Braff adds, "We met on a show called "Bullets Over Broadway." It was my first Broadway show, where Nick [Cordero] and Amanda and I became best friends." He adds, "And then when Nick and Amanda started dating, I was like their permanent third wheel...we did so many fun things together." Braff shares about his 'life coach,' "Amanda is the most inspirational person I know. Through all the tough times Amanda has been through, she will never hesitate to check in with all of her best friends to see how they are doing and she always gives me pep talks." On accomplishing her goals, Braff adds, "She makes things happen. The only thing I think that hasn't come true yet...is the Oprah's retreat. Now Gayle King, I know you watch this show. You better get Amanda invited to Oprah's Retweet. I don't think I've ever ask Gayle King for anything in my life."