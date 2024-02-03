As penalty phase begins, who will testify for Lake Morton murderer Marcelle Waldon?

The death-penalty phase in the double murder trial of Marcelle Jerrill Waldon starts Monday when witnesses, including a doctor, are expected to testify on behalf of the defense as his attorneys try to convince the jury to spare his life.

He was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder and eight other crimes in connection with the killings of former City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and David Henderson in their Lake Morton home.

The State Attorney’s Office filed an intent to seek the death penalty in the Waldon case on Dec. 21, 2020, just shy of seven weeks following the grim discovery of the Hendersons in their bloody and ransacked third-floor bedroom.

The prominent Lakeland couple had been stabbed 23 times with a large kitchen knife missing from their kitchen butcher block, the prosecution said at trial. Waldon was also convicted of attempting to burn down the house after the killings, stealing and torching David Henderson's Audi A6, and stealing expensive jewelry, credit cards and checks.

It is expected on Monday that Waldon’s team of defense lawyers and mitigation investigators will try to convince the jury that Waldon meets the mitigating circumstances that would prevent them from imposing a death sentence.

Marcelle Jerrill Waldon watches the jury leave the courtroom Wednesday after they found him guilty killing Edie Yates Henderson and David Henderson in November 2020.

Here are several listed in Florida statutes:

The capital felony was committed while the defendant was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

The victim was a participant in the defendant's conduct or consented to the act.

The defendant was an accomplice in the capital felony committed by another person and his or her participation was relatively minor.

The defendant acted under extreme duress or under the substantial domination of another person.

The capacity of the defendant to appreciate the criminality of his or her conduct or to conform his or her conduct to the requirements of law was substantially impaired.

The existence of any other factors in the defendant's background that would mitigate against imposition of the death penalty.

Waldon's past likely to be an issue

His defense attorney, Debra Tuomey, said at least one doctor is among the potential witnesses during the sentencing phase, but she did not elaborate on other potential witnesses.

In court records, Waldon’s biological mother and father as well as other relatives were served with subpoenas at the request of defense attorney Daniel Hernandez.

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey has indicated at least one doctor will be called by her team during the sentencing phase for Marcelle Waldon. Her team has also subpoenaed Waldon's family members, but it's unclear who will be called to testify.

In court, Waldon has had three attorneys working on his defense, including Tuomey, Hernandez and Jorge Leon Chalela. The defense team has been preparing for a sentencing phase in the event that he was found guilty. His legal team also includes investigator Brook Adams, who works for Colleen Quinn Investigations, a mitigation-specialty firm.

A sister of Waldon’s in Georgia is not happy with the possibility that his family members and a possible football coach were among those expected to testify in an effort to save him from death row.

After his arrest in 2020 after his arrest and during the trial last week, she called Waldon a “monster.” She said he molested her beginning when she was 5 years old. Police were called, but he has never been arrested for, charged with or convicted of those allegations.

And in the years before the murders, the sister said she had attempted to get a restraining order against him after he hit her, but a judge denied her petition.

Waldon's former girlfriend and the mother of two of his children said Waldon has long heard voices telling him to kill people, the Ledger reported in 2020. She also said that he has repeatedly raped her daughter, who was age 12 in 2020.

"I was with him until (my daughter) told me that — I called the police when she told me that," the former girlfriend told The Ledger. "He definitely did it — multiple times. He told her that if she told me, he would kill her family so she would have to live without them."

Because of the sexual assault allegations, The Ledger is not naming either woman.

The former girlfriend called Waldon a paranoid schizophrenic, who was intelligent and charming when he wanted to be. She also said Waldon told her he had been molested as a child.

The sister said Waldon got away with a lot of his bad behavior. Their mother worked full time and was trying to raise four kids.

During the trial, family members of both the victims and the defendant attending the trial were asked for comment by a Ledger reporter. Neither responded.

The State Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for its witness list for either phase of the trial.

After the verdict, the judge asked the prosecution to submit victim-impact statements to the court by noon Friday. It was not clear if those would be written, or the victims’ family members would take the witness stand.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Levine's team submitted victim impact statements to the court last week after Marcelle Waldon's guilty verdict. It's unclear who the prosecution will call to the stand for the sentencing phase.

Todd Baylis, Edie Henderson’s son, and Will Henderson, David Henderson’s son, both testified for the prosecution during the trial.

According to Florida statutes, the aggravating circumstances the prosecution needs to convince the jury to recommend the death penalty include:

The defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person.

The capital felony was committed while the defendant was engaged, or was an accomplice, in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, or flight after committing or attempting to commit, any: robbery, sexual battery, arson, burglary, kidnapping.

The capital felony was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or effecting an escape from custody.

The capital felony was committed for pecuniary gain.

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Would an 8-4 jury vote for death withstand court scrutiny?

The language in the jury instructions for sentencing will be agreed upon by the prosecution and defense before they deliberate on life or death for Waldon. Unlike the guilty phase of the trial, which required a unanimous decision to find the defendant guilty, the threshold to recommend a death sentence is 8-4.

In 2020 when the murders occurred, a death sentence would have required a unanimous jury recommendation for a judge to impose it.

But last year, the Florida Legislature passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing a death sentence with a jury vote of 8-4.

Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney had originally ruled that a unanimous decision was to be the threshold in another local death-penalty case — that of Bryan Riley, the man accused of killing four North Lakeland family members in a predawn home invasion in 2021.

Judge J. Kevin Abdoney has ruled that an 8-4 vote of the jury will be enough to recommend a death sentence for Marcelle Waldon. But the application of that threshold is still working its way through Florida courts and will eventually be heard by the Florida Supreme Court.

Abdoney cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent regarding the Constitution's “ex post facto clause" in ruling that the 8-4 threshold couldn't apply to Riley because the crime occurred before the change in law.

But since then, the 5th District Court of Appeals has ruled that 8-4 applies. By law, Abdoney had to follow that decision in the Waldon trial.

According to attorney Melanie Kalmanson, who publishes the Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty Substack, the Florida Supreme Court is currently reviewing an appeal of a decision by the DCA that favored the 8-4 vote of a jury to recommend a death sentence.

“All of the cases that are in trial right now, whether it’s a new trial or a resentencing, there is some sort of question on whether the sentence will stand when the (Florida Supreme) Court ultimately reviews the constitutionality of the statute,” Kalmanson said. “So I think there is definitely some question surrounding all of these trials.

“There is a ruling from the 5th DCA that the 8-4 applies, and that was obviously on a resentencing case,” she said. “But we have not gotten any ruling on the constitutionality of the 8-4."

