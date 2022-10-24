Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case

Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse.

The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14.

The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary.

“Almost like something was lifted off your chest,” Sarah Baker said after the jury returned the verdicts. “Like you don’t want to cry anymore.”

Baker is the mother of the victims, Robert Baker, 12, and brother Tayten Baker, 14. Wilson murdered them in their Melrose home on Aug. 26, 2020.

“I think that’s the hardest part as a family,” Kelli Coco, the boys’ cousin, said. “‘Til this day, we don’t know why we had to go through this.”

Wilson was dating the boys’ aunt, Cindy, at the time of the murders. The couple was staying at the Bakers’ home after Sarah Baker invited them because she says their apartment was not fit for their 15-month-old child.

According to a warrant, Wilson told deputies he felt threatened and had planned to kill the entire family with Cindy. However, he said she didn’t hold up her end of the deal. Cindy does not face any charges.

Wilson faces the death penalty.

Action News Jax will be following the sentencing. Check back here for updates.

