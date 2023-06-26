Penalty phase begins in trial of Robert Bowers, convicted of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

The penalty phase is scheduled to begin today in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The defense requested to split it into two elements with the first being the eligibility phase.

The prosecution will have to prove that Bowers had the intent to commit hate crimes while the defense will use his mental capacity as a reason why he isn’t eligible for a punishment of death, Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center told Channel 11.

“I assume the defense will present some evidence of mental health and brain impairment since that’s the information we’ve seen in the proceedings and argue that Bowers didn’t have the intent because of his severe mental illness,” Maher said.

