Penalty phase continues in trial of Robert Bowers, convicted of killing 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

The penalty phase continues in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING TRIAL: FULL COVERAGE ⇒

The defense is trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Tree of Life, community react to guilty verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Dr. Park Dietz spent his second day on the stand Monday, sharing the results of his forensic evaluation.

His findings show that Bowers was cold, calm and calculated while committing the murders.

Dietz asked if Bowers if he had any regrets. Bowers replied, “That there wasn’t dozens and dozens more in there…They can kill me if they want, but the score will still be 11 to 1. That’s not winning the war, but I won the battle.”

After four hours of cross-examination, the defense is not done with Dietz. He will be back on the stand Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

