Penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter postponed until February

The penalty trial phase of the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, and other charges that day has been postponed until February, according to a court order issued Wednesday.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s order says both the defense and prosecutors “need additional time to prepare their experts for trial” and would not be prepared to meet the originally scheduled date of Jan. 4. The jury selection for the penalty phase will now begin Feb. 21, 2022.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty unexpectedly in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. February’s trial will determine whether Cruz receives the death penalty or life imprisonment. Only one juror needs to reject the death penalty for Cruz to be spared a death-row sentence.

Jury dynamics are always unpredictable in any criminal case. Earlier this month, 12 jurors could not agree on whether to sign off on a first-degree murder or manslaughter charge in Dayonte Resiles’ case, the man who is accused of stabbing Jill Halliburton Su, 59, to death in her home in Davie in September 2014.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.