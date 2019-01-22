Pence compares Trump wall effort to MLK; Dem calls Trump 'Grand Wizard' of Pennsylvania Ave.

Today, the vast majority of Americans revere the legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., but they aren't always on the same page when it comes to the meaning of that legacy.

Take, for example, the contrast between how Vice President Mike Pence and two congressional Democrats spoke about President Donald Trump in the context of celebrating King.

On Sunday, Pence said that Trump's bitter battle with Democrats to secure funding for a southern border barrier – which has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history – reminded him of a passage from King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

"One of my favorite quotes from Dr. King was, 'Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy,' " the vice president said. "He inspired us to change through the legislative process to become a more perfect union. That's exactly what President Trump is calling on the Congress to do. Come to the table in a spirit of good faith. We'll secure our border, we'll reopen the government, and we'll move our nation forward."

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, on the other hand, said Trump represents the intolerance King struggled against.

"These are challenging times in the United States of America. We have a hater in the White House, a 'Birther-in-Chief,' " Jeffries said Monday, alluding to Trump's years-long and baseless insistence that Barack Obama, the country's first African-American president, was not a U.S. citizen.

Jeffries called Trump the "Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," referencing the title of a Ku Klux Klan leader and the White House address. "One of the things that we've learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead, he's still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well."

He said the nation should "learn from the lessons of Dr. King and how he dealt with such hate in the '50s and '60s."

"Dr. King showed us in that very same year that when haters rise up, you don't run from the problem, you run toward the problem," he said.

King's lesson is instructive, Jeffries said, "as we confront the drama that we're dealing with in Washington right now." And to him, that means not giving "Trump one dime for a medieval border wall."

"If Donald Trump wants to build a wall, let him build it around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, so we don't have to be reminded of the long national nightmare that is the Trump presidency," he said.

Jeffries made his remarks at a National Action Network event honoring King in New York City. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York Democrat who is running to unseat Trump in 2020, was also in attendance, as was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senate Minority Leader Chuch Schumer and civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

During an event honoring King in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders explicitly called Trump a racist.

"Today, we talk about justice and today we talk about racism. And I must tell you – it gives me no pleasure to tell you – that we now have a president of the United States who is a racist," Sanders said.

"What a president is supposed to do is to bring us together. And we have a president (who) intentionally, purposely, is trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion," Sanders continued.

Sen. Bernie Sanders at MLK event in South Carolina: "It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/OQHoiTn4WA — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pence compares Trump wall effort to MLK; Dem calls Trump 'Grand Wizard' of Pennsylvania Ave.