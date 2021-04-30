Pence Criticizes Biden’s ‘Open Borders, Runaway Spending’ in His First Speech Since Leaving Office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Vice President Mike Pence served up a harsh rebuke of the Biden administration’s first 100 days and called on Americans to unite behind a positive agenda to “win back America” on Thursday in his first speech since leaving office.

“After 100 days of open borders, runaway spending, plans for higher taxes, a bigger welfare state, more government, defunding the police, abandoning the right to life, canceling our most cherished liberties, I’ve had enough,” Pence said as the keynote speaker at a Palmetto Family Council event.

“After 100 days, I think the time has come for Americans devoted to faith and family and freedom and limited government to stand up and unite behind a positive agenda and win back America, and it starts right here and right now in South Carolina,” Pence added.

He attacked the Democratic administration over the roughly $6 trillion in spending that the Biden administration has proposed and expressed concern over the proposed tax increases.

He accused the administration of joining “the woke chorus” with its allegations that law-enforcement agencies suffer from systemic racism.

“In 2020, the American people did not vote for that agenda. They did not vote for the agenda of the radical Left,” Pence said. “It’s time to unite behind a positive agenda built on our highest ideals and win back America. And we have the winning agenda, men and women, I have no doubt about it.”

Since leaving office, Pence has largely remained out of the public eye. He recently launched an advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, that he says will work to defend conservative values. He has also joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow and was named a scholar at Young America’s Foundation.

Pence is likely eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, though it is currently unclear which Republicans will ultimately join the race — some potential candidates may wait to see if former President Donald Trump will run.

Trump and Pence appeared to have suffered a falling-out earlier this year after the former vice president, on January 6, declined to support Trump’s effort to have ballots from contested states sent “back to the States to recertify” them, in hopes of a victory.

Pence largely avoided the topic of the Capitol siege during his speech on Thursday, only quickly mentioning a “tragedy at our nation’s Capitol” when recounting the events of the past year.

Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he would “certainly” consider Florida governor Ron DeSantis as a running mate if he chose to enter the 2024 presidential race.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence to deliver first speech since leaving office

    Former Vice President Mike Pence is delivering his first speech since leaving office to a group of conservatives in South Carolina on Thursday. His visit to the early primary state is fueling speculation over whether Pence is weighing a 2024 presidential bid. CBS News reporter Adam Brewster joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on Pence's speech and what former President Donald Trump is saying about his own political future.

  • Biden Speech Draws 26.9 Million TV Viewers, a 28-Year Low

    President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday pulled in just 26.9 million viewers, earning it the lowest ratings of any State of the Union address or speech to a joint session of Congress in 28 years, according to figures from Fox News Research. #SOTU TV Viewers:2018: 45.6M2017: 47.7M* 2016: 31.3M 2015: 31.7M 2014: 33.3M2013: 33.5M2012: 37.8M 2011: 42.8M 2010: 48.0M2009: 52.4M* 2008: 37.5M 2007: 45.5M2006: 41.7M 2005: 38.4M 2004: 43.4M 2003: 62.1M 1993: 66.9M* (largest TV audience) *Not an official SOTU pic.twitter.com/OZlUHmGQp4 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) February 1, 2018 Biden’s ratings, as compiled by Nielsen, include viewers watching his speech on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and Newsy. The viewership sits well below the ratings Biden’s predecessor enjoyed, with Donald Trump notching nearly 48 million viewers for his first speech as president to legislators in 2017. Trump’s final and least-watched State of the Union Address brought in 37 million viewers, according to Fox News. Barack Obama’s first address as president to a joint session of Congress in February 2009 far outpaced Biden’s as well, having recorded 52.3 million viewers. Bill Clinton delivered the address with the largest audience, drawing 66.9 million viewers for his 1993 speech. Biden’s speech, which was not an official State of the Union, was delivered before a much smaller in-person audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress were permitted to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.”

  • By the Numbers: President Biden’s unique address to Congress

    A closer look at the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

  • Praise for Trump, attacks on Biden, silence on Jan. 6: Mike Pence makes first speech since leaving office in pivotal SC

    Pence did not discuss his own presidential ambitions during a 30-minute speech, spending more time talking about GOP efforts to re-take Congress

  • Biden’s Dishonest Sales Pitch

    President Biden’s address to Congress connected only intermittently with reality. On his telling, every good thing that has happened in America since he took office — from vaccination to job creation — is a tribute to his wisdom, rather than a continuation of a trajectory set beforehand. All presidents say such stuff, and they all get away with it, although Senator Tim Scott made a valiant attempt to correct the record. Worse was the dishonesty of Biden’s sales pitch for his policies. He insinuated that the ten-year ban on assault weapons had reduced the murder rate in the U.S. — something neither careful studies nor a casual look at the trends supports. He pretended that the Trump administration had ended successful efforts to control migration across our southern border, a brazen inversion of the truth. He claimed that the country supports federal legislation that would, among other things, ban states from verifying voters are who they say they are. Poll after poll says otherwise. He promised that Medicare could save hundreds of billions of dollars by cracking down on drugmakers. Not according to the Congressional Budget Office, it can’t. Biden conjured a world in which there was no danger from unprecedented deficit spending, no possible adverse consequences from raising taxes on corporations and rich people, no spike in violent crime that needs attending, and no foreign threats that demand of us more than platitudes about leadership. Even as he proposed one of the most radically Left policy agendas in American history, he continued to feign an eagerness to work with Republicans. The press, which has invested absurd importance in every president’s first 100 days, is hardly bothering to conceal its excitement at the low-fifties approval rating Biden has at this marker. It is simultaneously hyping his left-wing legislative agenda. Those same polls show, however, that a plurality of Americans disapproves of how he is handling taxes and spending — and that his numbers on guns and on border security are abysmal. The implication is that a COVID recovery he has done little to cause is buoying him, while his agenda threatens to pull him down. Biden is providing Republicans plenty of material to work with, and nothing to intimidate them.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Mike Pence plots his return

    And the CDC loosened outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space-tourism rocket

    The capsule has windows to allow customers to get a full view of space and it will linger in zero gravity for several minutes.

  • Kamala Harris said America isn't a 'racist country,' but warned the nation shouldn't 'ignore the realities' of racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about racism in the United States on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Full lockdown takes effect in Turkey, people leave cities

    People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday before the country entered its strictest lockdown of the pandemic. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” that took effect at 1600 GMT (12 p.m. EDT) and will last until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Billionaire commissions bespoke Rolls-Royce that can be color-coordinated with his private jet

    Nothing screams global inequality like a matching plane and Phantom Oribe.

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • 2 deputies were shot and killed in a standoff with a North Carolina gunman. The suspect and his parents were later found dead.

    The Watauga County Sheriff's office said a police officer was also shot during the standoff in Boone, North Carolina, but a helmet saved his life.

  • Biden calls Bernie privately to check in on the left wing, report says

    The NYT reports that Biden makes private calls to Bernie to collect ideas from progressive Democrats. He also calls Joe Manchin and Mitch McConnell.

  • Millions of people are missing their 2nd COVID-19 doses, and that has experts worried about herd immunity

    One man struggled to get a second dose for his mother after she missed her appointment. Many are missing them because of access or scheduling issues.

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19