As Texas coronavirus cases surge, Pence attends megachurch service

DALLAS — Vice President Mike Pence peeled off his White House-branded mask and smiled at a crowd of thousands Sunday morning. Yet he wasn’t technically headlining a political rally — he was at church in a state that has seen a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases.

Pence was in Texas to discuss the deepening crisis with Gov. Greg Abbott, but first, he stopped off at First Baptist Church Dallas, a massive complex led by Pastor Robert Jeffress, a dedicated Trump supporter, to headline the Celebrate Freedom Rally. At the event — a patriotic jamboree that was part worship, part pre-Fourth of July celebration — Pence preached a message of hope to the congregants, framing the fight against COVID-19 as grounded in liberation.

“We will put the health of the people of the Lonestar State first and every single day we will work to reclaim our freedom and way of life,” said Pence, who later added that “during these times, we’d do well to remember that foundation of America is freedom, but the foundation of freedom is faith.”

Speaking for nearly a half-hour about patriotism and faith, Pence also touched on the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, and the recent push to remove Confederate statues.

“We all know the tragic events of recent days and let me say there’s no excuse for what happened to George Floyd,” said Pence. “There’s also no excuse for rioting, violence that ensued. Burning churches is not protest. Tearing down statues is not free speech.”

Vice President Mike Pence removes his mask to make comments at First Baptist Church Dallas during a Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas. (AP/Tony Gutierrez) More

Church services have been part of one of the most contentious debates in the spread of coronavirus, juxtaposing freedom of worship with public health.

President Trump has been vocal in his support of churches reopening, even as health experts have cautioned that gathering a large number of people in an enclosed space could risk new outbreaks. Already, a recent outbreak in West Virginia has been tied to churches.

Singing during religious services may enhance that risk, by spreading respiratory droplets even further.

Yet in Dallas, those warnings did not appear to concern those in attendance.

Over 2,000 attendees, the majority — but not all, in masks — sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the long lines of pews that packed the church. A full orchestra blared American classics such as “Yankee Doodle” and the choir members, who numbered more than a hundred, belted out the national anthem and other patriotic songs.

Pence’s church visit came as Gov. Abbot continues to roll back the state’s reopening amid a resurgence of the virus. Texas recorded more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases last week, and the positivity rate for lab tests, a key measure of spread, rose to more than 11 percent after dipping below 5 percent in May.

Attendees wave flags before Vice President Mike Pence made comments at First Baptist Church Dallas. (AP/Tony Gutierrez) More

Abbot responded by closing bars and instructing restaurants to return to 50 percent capacity.

Members of the Trump administration have continued to insist the U.S. had made progress in combating the virus, while expressing concern about the rising cases nationally. Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services secretary, told CNN on Sunday that “the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control.”