Pence: "I don't know" if Trump and I will "ever see eye to eye" on Capitol riots

Former Vice President Pence on Thursday called Jan. 6 a "dark day" in U.S. history, his strongest statement yet on the Capitol insurrection.

What he's saying: "...President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," the former VP said in a public address in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."

"And I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans, or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda."

"My fellow, Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children and our grandchildren, we must move forward, united."

Worth noting: The Jan. 6 Capitol siege saw some rioters who were supporters of former President Trump call for Pence's death.

The big picture: Pence gave his first speech since leaving office in April, praising the Trump administration's era of "prosperity and security."

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan, independent panel to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

President Biden opposes establishing a presidential commission, Axios learned Thursday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Axios the president would prefer to let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take the lead.

