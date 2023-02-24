Pence Draws Contrast With Trump as He Defends US Aid for Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence gave a full-throated defense of assistance to Ukraine and criticized those in his party who have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, exposing a fault line in the emerging 2024 Republican race between traditional GOP hawks and those skeptical of US support for Kyiv.

“While some in my party have taken a somewhat different view, let me be clear: There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin,” Pence said Friday at the University of Texas at Austin Clements Center for National Security. “There can only be room for champions of freedom.”

Pence said Putin was solely to blame for the war in Ukraine. While Pence didn’t mention his onetime boss and potential 2024 rival Donald Trump by name, the former president repeatedly praised Putin’s strategy before the invasion, including calling the Russian leader a “genius.”

Pence called for the US and allies to ramp up sanctions on Moscow and continue providing military equipment and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its second year.

“If we surrender to the siren song of those in this country who argue that America has no interest in freedom’s cause, history teaches we may soon send our own into harm’s way to defend our freedom and the freedom of nations in our alliance,” he said.

Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who like Pence is considering a run for the 2024 nomination, and former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign last week, have supported US assistance to Ukraine.

But Trump, who launched his candidacy in November, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s widely expected to join the race, have said President Joe Biden should be more concerned about domestic matters such as illegal immigration and drug smuggling at the southern border.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Feb. 3 found that half of Republicans think the US is doing too much to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, with only 28% saying it’s the right amount and 13% saying it’s too little.

