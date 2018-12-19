The Pence holiday decorations are here and thankfully there are no blood trees

Karen Pence, the woman known for her unique towel charm business and for being married to the Vice President (in that order), gave the Associated Press an exclusive tour of the Pence residence all dolled up for the holidays.

The theme for the VP's 2018 holiday decorations is "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and though the decorations were so classic they bordered on boring, at least there were no controversial blood red cranberry trees.

Each room is based after a different stanza from the poem, which means you get to see the Pence stockings and traditional Twas the Night Before Christmas book, a statue of Saint Nick holding a "Nice List," and a high-key morbid room dedicated to Santa's reindeer that features a tree decorated with antler ornaments and topped with a deer's head. 🙃

I will say the snow tree is pretty nice, but please, take a look for yourself.