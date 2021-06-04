Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, waves as N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu introduces him at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
1 / 8

Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL CASEY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says that he isn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner Thursday in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured,” Pence said.

“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States," Pence continued. “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day."

It was a rare departure for Pence, who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment. It comes as Pence considers his own potential 2024 White House run and as Republicans, some of whom were angry at Trump in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, have largely coalesced back around the former president.

Pence praised Trump several times during his nearly 35-minute speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester. He tried to turn the events of Jan. 6 back around on Democrats, saying they wanted to keep the insurrection in the news to divert attention from Biden's liberal agenda.

“I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda,” Pence said. "My fellow Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children and our grandchildren, we must move forward, united.”

He accused Biden of campaigning as a moderate but becoming the most liberal president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. He said the administration forced through Congress “a COVID bill to fund massive expansion of the welfare state” and was pushing a “so-called infrastructure bill” that was really a “thinly disguised climate change bill” funded with cuts in the military and historic tax increases.

“I just say enough is enough,” he said, adding that “we’re going to stand strong for freedom.”

Pence also hit upon several favorite themes of conservative Republicans, emphasizing the need for states to shore up voter integrity around the country. He praised law enforcement as heroes, saying: “Black lives are not endangered by police. Black lives are saved by police every day.”

He also pushed back against “critical race theory,” which seeks to reframe the narrative of American history.

Its proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor. But Republicans have said concepts suggesting that people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression are divisive and have no place in the classroom.

“America is not a racist country,” he said, prompting one of several standing ovations and cheers during his speech.

“It is past time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism,” Pence said. “I commend state legislators and governors across the country for banning critical race theory from our schools.”

His choice of states, including an April appearance in South Carolina, is aimed at increasing his visibility as he considers whether to run for the White House in 2024.

Trump is increasingly acting and talking like he plans to make a run as he sets out on a more public phase of his post-presidency, beginning with a speech on Saturday in North Carolina.

Since leaving office in January, Pence has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation. His team said he plans more trips, including stops in Texas, California and Michigan.

Along with his visits to South Carolina and New Hampshire, Pence has been hitting the fundraising circuit. He is set to speak next week at another fundraiser hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, will travel to North Carolina for a Heritage Foundation donor event, and will then head to California, where he will take part in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s speakers’ series, a Republican National Committee donor retreat and a Young America’s Foundation event, according to aides.

Among other prominent Republicans, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said in April that she would stand down if Trump decided to run in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has undertaken an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries and signing a contract with Fox News Channel.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump allies say he’s increasingly dropping hints that he’s planning to run again in 2024

    Trump to right-wing radio host Dan Bongino: ‘We are going to make you very happy, and we're going to do what's right.’

  • Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth on 1st trip overseas as president

    Queen Elizabeth II will open the gates to Windsor Castle to welcome President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on June 13 as Biden makes his first trip overseas as president this month. Buckingham Palace first announced the news in a tweet Thursday, which the White House then confirmed in a statement laying out the whole of Biden's trip to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland. "This trip will highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • Nissan's Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage

    Availability of Nissan Motor Co's Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, a senior executive at the carmaker said on Friday. Nissan announced last year that it had planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021.

  • Jill Biden Bikes on Her 70th Birthday in Camo Leggings & Nikes With President Joe Biden

    The first lady enjoyed some time away from D.C. for her birthday.

  • SEC changes rule, allows immediate eligibility for transfers within conference

    Players previously had to sit out for a season if they transferred from one SEC school to another.

  • FTSE 100 breaks three-day streak despite positive PMI data, Sensex slumps after RBI monetary policy

    A host of positive economic data coming from the US caps losses in leading Wall Street indexes

  • Lebanese leaders exchange barbs as country sinks into crisis

    Lebanon’s president and prime minister-designate traded barbs Wednesday, accusing one another of obstruction, negligence and insolence in a war or words that has for months obstructed the formation of a new government as the country sinks deeper into economic and financial crisis. The power struggle between the premier-designate, Saad Hariri, on one side and President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil on the other, has worsened despite warnings from world leaders and economic experts of the dire economic conditions tiny Lebanon is facing.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Please go ahead. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, infrastructure software group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. Broadcom also distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closes, describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • National Review Confirms 'Startling' Report On Trump's Current Grasp Of Reality

    The former president reportedly believes he's returning to the White House this summer... and that's not all.

  • Droves of worried relatives fill road after fishing teen vanishes on Louisiana lake

    The sheriff is warning drivers of the dangers.

  • Woman charged with homicide in Greenville hit-and-run that killed runner and her dog

    Police say the 38-year-old woman was arrested Saturday not far from the scene. She faces a charge of reckless homicide and hit and run.

  • Mick Jagger joins call to save Venice from becoming 'third-world Disneyland'

    A group of celebrities including Sir Mick Jagger and Tilda Swinton has written an open letter urging the Italian government to protect Venice as tourism re-starts. They are appealing for measures to be taken to prevent Venice from returning to how it was before the pandemic, its soul and unique character slowly leached by the invasion of millions of day-trippers, its churches and canals morphing into “a theme park like Disneyland.” The 21 actors, film directors and luminaries from the arts world

  • Kawasaki has electric, hybrid and hydrogen motorcycle plans

    The automotive sector is up to its kneecaps in the global shift from fossil fuels to electrification, but major motorcycle manufacturers have so far dipped nothing past their their big toes into the electrified waters. Right now, Kawasaki is testing an electric motorcycle that's codenamed Endeavor. It is rumored to have performance similar to a 400cc gasoline bike and is powered by a large lithium ion battery pack.

  • A complete timeline of every controversy Nikita Dragun has been in since her rise to YouTube fame in 2014

    Nikita Dragun's online career has been full of controversies, from 'blackfishing' accusations to questionable pandemic practices.

  • People are cooking corn for a crowd in their coolers — but is it safe?

    A viral social media post touts cooking corn for a crowd in a plastic cooler, but experts warn this hack is hazardous.

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.

  • U.S. sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue. The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria after a "Section 301" investigation concluded that their digital taxes discriminated against U.S. companies.

  • UPDATE 2-Biden to speak again with Republican Senator Capito on Friday on infrastructure

    President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito had a "constructive and frank" discussion on Wednesday about revitalizing U.S. infrastructure and agreed to talk again on Friday, the White House said. Biden and Senate Republicans remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals, largely because the Democratic president has a more sweeping definition of infrastructure that includes funding for schools and home healthcare in addition to roads, bridges and other physical assets. Capito, the lead Senate Republican negotiator, unveiled last week a $928 billion counteroffer https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/republicans-vs-biden-whats-their-infrastructure-plans-2021-04-22 to Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal.

  • Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi worried over representation for secrets case

    Khing Maung Zaw said the Supreme Court had announced cases to be heard on June 23 against Suu Kyi and four others, including her Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, but had listed all of them as representing themselves. "We have concerns that they won't have any legal representatives and there won't be any transparency with hearing," Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters.

  • Trump's grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process

    Seven months after Election Day, former President Donald Trump's supporters are still auditing ballots in Arizona's largest county and may revive legislation that would make it easier for judges in Texas to overturn election results. In Georgia, meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a bill allowing it to appoint a board that can replace election officials. Trump loyalists who falsely insist he won the 2020 election are running for top election offices in several swing states.