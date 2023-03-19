Pence, lawmakers react to Trump’s call for protests

ABC News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump over his call to protest his potential arrest related to paying the adult film star Stormy Daniels. "Let's be clear about what's going on here: No one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States, and if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately, if it's time to bring indictments, then they'll bring indictments," Warren said. In a statement on social media on Saturday, Trump claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday and that his supporters should protest to "take our nation back."