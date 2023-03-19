Pence, lawmakers react to Trump’s call for protests
On March 19, former vice president Mike Pence and lawmakers from both sides reacted to former president Donald Trump’s call to rally supporters to protest his possible indictment.
Trump allies quickly turned the impending charges against the ex-president into a litmus test for the rest of the Republican field.
"I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States," the former vice president told ABC News.
Posters on "The Donald" are calling for "Civil War" if the former president is indicted
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest. "Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote on Truth Social. A spokesman for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump over his call to protest his potential arrest related to paying the adult film star Stormy Daniels. "Let's be clear about what's going on here: No one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States, and if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately, if it's time to bring indictments, then they'll bring indictments," Warren said. In a statement on social media on Saturday, Trump claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday and that his supporters should protest to "take our nation back."
Rep. Nancy Pelosi slammed former President Donald Trump's statement that he expects to be arrested next week, calling it "reckless" and accusing him of inciting violence.
The former Republican president said on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case involving hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Ricardo Arduengo/ReutersWith former President Donald Trump insisting he’s going to be arrested as early as Tuesday, meetings have reportedly been held between city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to prepare for mass protests or riots.The talks come as far-right forums have overflowed with ideas on how to keep Trump out of the clink—with one person suggesting Trump supporters should create a “Patriot moat” around the former president’s estate at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida so law enf
Former President Donald Trump will be holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco, Texas. The rally, announced Friday, will be held the evening of Saturday, March 25, in a Republican state where the former president has a large following, increasing the chances of a packed house. The rally comes as Trump is facing the possibility of becoming the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted, with law enforcement officials in New York currently making security preparations for the possibility of legal action in the coming weeks.