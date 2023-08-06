Pence Leaves Pro-Trump Hecklers With One Quick Message In Tense Parking Lot Exchange

Former Vice President Mike Pence swiftly told supporters of former President Donald Trump to read the Constitution as they heckled him on his way into a New Hampshire town hall event on Friday.

The campaign event marked the first for Pence since his ex-boss pleaded not guilty to four felony charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Video shows Trump supporters yelling “that’s a traitor” and “you’re a sellout” at the former vice president as he made his way into the event, ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh reported.

“Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution, sir?” yelled one man to Pence as he greeted people in the parking lot outside American Legion Hall Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

“I upheld the Constitution,” replied Pence, who has stood by his move in certifying the results of the 2020 election.

“Read it,” he added to the hecklers.

A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence’s vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout,” and “why didn’t you uphold the constitution?”



“I upheld the constitution,” Pence shouted back.



As they badgered him he yelled, “Read it!” pic.twitter.com/gKpeB2mntO — Kelsey Walsh (@Kjwalsh_news) August 5, 2023

Pence later turned down the idea that Trump supporters “are a violent group” during a question on Jan. 6 at the event, New Hampshire’s WMUR-TV reported.

“I reject your suggestion that passion has translated into the violence and vandalism,” he said.

“I know the people of this movement – whether they support me or not, [they] are the best people in this country.”

The heckling follows Pence’s criticism of Trump in the wake of his recent indictment, calling out “his gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for asking him to reject votes in a Fox News appearance on Wednesday.

Story continues

Pence: Let’s be clear on this point. It wasn't that they asked for a pause. The president specifically asked me and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to literally reject votes which would have resulted in the issue of being turned over to the house of representatives pic.twitter.com/QTyw99l8sc — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2023

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform Saturday, fired back at his former vice president for going to what he referred to as “the Dark Side.”

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” said Trump.

“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Trump’s recent indictment describes one conversation before the Jan. 6 riot where he told Pence he had an “absolute right to reject electoral votes and the ability to overturn the election” while another conversation depicts him telling Pence he was “too honest.”

Related...