Pence at Liberty, UNCC-Charlotte graduation, Mother's Day: 5 things you need to know this weekend

Pence speaks to conservative Christians at Liberty University

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University Saturday, an important move as the 2020 campaign gears up. Pence offers full-throated defense of President Donald Trump's faith credentials to Christian conservatives – a bedrock constituency for the Republican president. Liberty is one of the country’s best-known Christian universities and often supports conservative policies. But Pence is facing new challenges in his role as divisions in the faith community widen over issues like homosexuality and immigration, and as Pence’s religious-based views have increasingly become a target for Democrats and late-night comedians. Polls show there may be some softening of support for Trump among white evangelical Protestants.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: WX538 More

UNCC to complete its graduation ceremonies

Just 11 days after a gunman stormed a classroom and killed two people while wounding four others, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte will continue its graduation ceremonies on Saturday. Students from the university’s education, computing, engineering and liberal arts colleges will graduate Saturday. Graduation ceremonies for the business, health and human services and architecture colleges were held Friday. Riley Howell, 21, who was commended for saving lives by tackling the attacker and honored for his sacrifice, and Ellis "Reed" Parker, 19, were killed in the April 30 assault. An affidavit accompanying a search warrant of Trystan Andrew Terrell’s apartment and interviews conducted by The Associated Press reveal the assailant zeroed in on the students sitting at a table in the anthropology and philosophy of science class. But his reasons for carrying out the attack remain elusive. Terrell, 22, has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other counts.

On Sunday, America celebrates moms. But what do they really need?

The ads tell us Mother's Day is about flowers, jewelry and breakfast made by someone other than her. The greeting card platitudes encourage us to celebrate the women who never cease sacrificing for those they love. But is the Instant Pot what she needs? And is endless sacrifice the version of motherhood to revere? American moms are struggling. More moms are in the workforce than ever before, yet the U.S. is the only developed nation that doesn't offer paid leave on a national basis. Universal affordable childcare remains out of reach. And while dads are doing more, moms still do the most. Experts say mothers need help, and to get it they must recognize what they deserve – support (from their government), equity (from their partners) and gratitude (from everyone!) that goes beyond a box of chocolates (even beyond that tender Mother's Day card from your preschooler).

Trump targets Buttigieg, Warren make appearances Saturday

Democrats running in the 2020 presidential race continue to campaign across the country in hopes of seeking support ahead of the first primary elections later this year. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take part in a town hall in Cincinnati Saturday, her campaign website states, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be the keynote speaker at the Human Rights Campaign’s Las Vegas Gala on Saturday night. President Donald Trump hasn't been afraid to attack multiple Democratic candidates, but he took aim at both Warren and Buttigieg this week. On Wednesday, Trump in a tweet called out a specific bill Warren supported, and House Democrats withdrew the bill. On Friday during an interview with Politico, Trump called Buttigieg Alfred E. Neuman, the gap-toothed fictional character, who graced the cover of MAD magazine. Buttigieg said he had to Google what the insult meant. That came a day after Buttigieg trolled Trump with a Chinese proverb after Trump threw a sarcastic jab Buttigeg’s way at a rally in Florida on Wednesday.