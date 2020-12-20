Pence mocked by SNL for getting vaccine after letting Covid ‘spread everywhere’

Beck Bennett playing US vice president Mike Pence and Mikey Day playing the doctor who administered him with the coronavirus vaccine ((NBC))

Saturday Night Live (SNL) mocked outgoing US vice president Mike Pence for being administered the coronavirus vaccine after he let it “spread everywhere.”

Mr Pence along with the US second lady Karen pence were administered the coronavirus vaccine, which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, live on television on Friday to promote its safety to Americans.

After the vice president, who also serves as the chair of the White House coronavirus task force, received the vaccine, he said: “I didn't feel a thing.”

Beck Bennett played Mr Pence during the cold open of Saturday's episode of SNL, which was hosted by former cast member Kristen Wiig, according to Newsweek.

“I'm sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” Bennett's Pence said as he addressed the viewers at home.

“Before we begin, I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. That's why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.” he added.

Bennett’s Pence then referred to himself as Donald Trump’s “human shield” before adding: “Thank you to all Americans for trusting President Trump with your health.

“He may not be doing president anymore, but he still cares deeply about not going to prison.”

After he was administered the vaccine by the doctor, played by cast member Mikey Day, Bennett’s Pence echoed the vice president’s comments on Friday, saying: “I didn't feel a thing.”

Day’s doctor said the vaccine is “totally painless,” but Bennett’s Pence replied: “No, I meant for the past four years, I haven't felt a thing...just kind of watched the country burn.”

Maya Rudolph then appeared on stage reprising her recurring role as vice president-elect Kamala Harris, which startled Bennett’s Pence.

He asked her: “How did you even get into the White House?” and Rudolph’s Harris replied: “I won more votes.”

Cast member Alex Moffat then appeared playing Joe Biden, replacing Jim Carrey in the role, and Rudolph’s Harris mocked him for being “in a cast on day minus 40 in office.”

Mr Biden fractured his foot in late November while he was playing with his dog, Major. Rudolph’s Harris said that the president-elect was there to get a vaccine because she is “worried” about him.

Mr Biden is scheduled to be administered the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, as he also aims to convince the US public that it is safe.

After Rudloph’s Harris and Moffat’s Biden had left, Mr Pence started to address the viewers at home, before cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Mr Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

He recently tested positive for Covid-19, and McKinnon’s Giuliani said: “I hope I'm not too late,” and added: “I heard they were giving out free meds!”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 17.6 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US. The death toll has reached 316,209.

