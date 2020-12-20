Pence mocked by SNL for getting vaccine after letting Covid ‘spread everywhere’

James Crump
Beck Bennett playing US vice president Mike Pence and Mikey Day playing the doctor who administered him with the coronavirus vaccine ((NBC))
Beck Bennett playing US vice president Mike Pence and Mikey Day playing the doctor who administered him with the coronavirus vaccine ((NBC))

Saturday Night Live (SNL) mocked outgoing US vice president Mike Pence for being administered the coronavirus vaccine after he let it “spread everywhere.”

Mr Pence along with the US second lady Karen pence were administered the coronavirus vaccine, which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, live on television on Friday to promote its safety to Americans.

After the vice president, who also serves as the chair of the White House coronavirus task force, received the vaccine, he said: “I didn't feel a thing.”

Beck Bennett played Mr Pence during the cold open of Saturday's episode of SNL, which was hosted by former cast member Kristen Wiig, according to Newsweek.

“I'm sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” Bennett's Pence said as he addressed the viewers at home.

“Before we begin, I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. That's why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.” he added.

Bennett’s Pence then referred to himself as Donald Trump’s “human shield” before adding: “Thank you to all Americans for trusting President Trump with your health.

“He may not be doing president anymore, but he still cares deeply about not going to prison.”

After he was administered the vaccine by the doctor, played by cast member Mikey Day, Bennett’s Pence echoed the vice president’s comments on Friday, saying: “I didn't feel a thing.”

Day’s doctor said the vaccine is “totally painless,” but Bennett’s Pence replied: “No, I meant for the past four years, I haven't felt a thing...just kind of watched the country burn.”

Maya Rudolph then appeared on stage reprising her recurring role as vice president-elect Kamala Harris, which startled Bennett’s Pence.

He asked her: “How did you even get into the White House?” and Rudolph’s Harris replied: “I won more votes.”

Cast member Alex Moffat then appeared playing Joe Biden, replacing Jim Carrey in the role, and Rudolph’s Harris mocked him for being “in a cast on day minus 40 in office.”

Mr Biden fractured his foot in late November while he was playing with his dog, Major. Rudolph’s Harris said that the president-elect was there to get a vaccine because she is “worried” about him.

Mr Biden is scheduled to be administered the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, as he also aims to convince the US public that it is safe.

After Rudloph’s Harris and Moffat’s Biden had left, Mr Pence started to address the viewers at home, before cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Mr Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

He recently tested positive for Covid-19, and McKinnon’s Giuliani said: “I hope I'm not too late,” and added: “I heard they were giving out free meds!”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 17.6 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US. The death toll has reached 316,209.

Read More

Mike Pence and surgeon general receive Covid vaccine

SNL mocks Trump over Covid-19 vaccine rollout

SNL debuts ‘more accurate’ Joe Biden as Jim Carrey quits role

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • After days of silence, Trump says Russian cyberattack may have been China

    After staying mum this week on a massive cyberattack that U.S. officials suspect was perpetrated by Russian government hackers, President Trump broke his silence Saturday by suggesting that China may have been the culprit, linking it to his obsession with voter fraud in the past election.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Biden Press Secretary Says He ‘Will Not Be Discussing an Investigation of His Son’ with AG Candidates

    President-elect Joe Biden will not be discussing any federal investigation of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with any candidates for attorney general, Biden's incoming press secretary said Sunday.Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether Biden would promise to allow the U.S. attorney for Delaware to proceed with an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role. And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general,” Psaki said.“It will be up to the purview of an attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” continued Psaki, who previously served as former president Barack Obama's communications director. “As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision, we’re far from there at this point in the process.”Earlier this month, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” but insisted he has handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the younger Biden said of the federal probe in a statement.The former vice president addressed the investigation for the first time last week, saying he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.Psaki noted that several positions in the administration have yet to be filled and that the administration would “allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Germany repatriates three female IS members from Syria for first time in secret operation

    Germany on Sunday repatriated three women and twelve children who were being held in internment camps for members of the IS terror organisation in northern Syria. The specially chartered plane landed at Frankfurt Airport early on Sunday morning after making an emergency landing in Vienna due to one of the children suffering from severe cramps during the flight. It then flew onto Helsinki where eight Finnish nationals arrived home. It was the first time that Germany had been so active in organizing a repatriation for adult IS members. The mission, which was organised in partnership with Finland, was kept secret until the internees' arrival in Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was "relieved" that the operation had gone smoothly. He stressed that it was a “humanitarian mission” but also hinted that "this happy news ahead of Christmas shows that we can make repatriations happen in further cases." Some 100 adult IS members with German nationality, plus a further 150 children, are currently interned in Kurdish camps waiting for repatriation. Human Rights Watch has described the conditions in the camps as “appalling”, but Berlin has largely resisted attempts made through the German court system to repatriate the families. The German government argues that it is difficult to organise repatriations as that would mean working with the autonomous Kurdish region, with which it has no diplomatic relations. "These were humanitarian cases, primarily orphans and children who were ill, cases in which a repatriation was deemed particularly necessary and urgent," Mr Maas explained. One of the three women, 21-year-old Leonora M. originally from the east of Germany, was arrested after the flight landed at Frankfurt airport, with prosecutors accusing her of membership of a foreign terror organisation. According to Bild newspaper, Leonora M.’s husband had a senior role in IS’ feared internal security organization. She is said to have supported him in spying on other German fighters inside IS and was subjected to threats from other inmates at the Kurdish controlled camp after her capture in early 2019. The threats to her life were a reason for her being repatriated, Bild reports. While this is the first time that Germany has actively flown former members of the Islamist terror organisation back home, in November last year it assisted in the repatriation of a female Isis member and her family. On that occasion, Berlin was ordered by a German court to assist the woman in her return. Berlin is not alone in its reluctance to bring back Islamist extremists. The UK takes one of the toughest lines of all European countries against former IS fighters and their wives. While the British government has organized the return of a small number of orphans, it has also revoked the citizenship of some adults in order to prevent their extradition.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Schumer, Toomey resolve COVID-19 relief sticking point, potentially setting stage for vote

    The Senate appeared to reach a major breakthrough in COVID-19 relief negotiations late Saturday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes both the House and Senate will vote on a package Sunday so long as "nothing gets in the way."Schumer and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) were finishing up details of a compromise that seemingly resolves a sticking point about the Federal Reserve's ability to set up emergency lending programs without congressional approval, which Toomey wanted to restrict. Under the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports, the central bank wouldn't lose that power, but its options would be narrower — the Fed wouldn't be able to replicate programs identical to the ones it started in March unless Congress signed off.A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the resolution means "we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses."The finer details of the $900 billion proposal are still unclear, and talks could still hit a snag over certain issues, but should it go through, per CNN, the bill is expected to include $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 direct payments for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions more for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will get their first coronavirus vaccine dose on Monday

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will receive their vaccinations the week after the Bidens.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

    Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Saturday. Mims said detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. Monday. Larson was taken into custody and the girl was rescued by a Denver police officer who stopped the pair during their layover in Colorado, Mims said.

  • Former governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs.

  • Covid live updates: Latest on rising cases and the Covid-19 stimulus package

    Although the legislation has not been released yet, the deal is expected to include direct payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

  • Incoming surgeon general says widespread coronavirus vaccination may not happen until 'mid-summer, early fall,' extending the timeline by months

    Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said widespread coronavirus vaccination could occur in April. Vaccine makers gave similar timelines.