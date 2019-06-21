Pence to postpone China policy speech ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting: WSJ

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Ottawa

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will postpone his planned speech on China policy next week to avoid stoking additional tensions ahead of President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a senior administration official.

Trump and Xi had a "productive conversation" this week ahead of their meeting at next week's Group of 20 summit in Japan, the Journal reported, citing the official.

The decision to postpone Pence's speech was taken amid "positive signs" that trade talks with China could be back on track, according to the report.







(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)