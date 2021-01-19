Pence posts four pictures in his Twitter farewell message – none of them including Trump

Graeme Massie
Mike Pence posted four pictures in his Twitter farewell message to the country – but none of them included Donald Trump.

The vice president and Mr Trump have reportedly suffered a frayed relationship after Mr Pence refused to help him overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president had pressured Mr Pence to refuse to certify Mr Biden’s win on the day his supporters violently stormed the Capitol Building.

But Mr Pence refused to bow to the pressure from his boss, telling him he had no power to do so under the constitution, reportedly earning him Mr Trump’s derision and scorn.

The pictures in Mr Biden’s tweet showed him with second lady, Karen Pence, his family and standing in front of an American flag.

“Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life,” tweeted Mr Pence.

“On behalf of our wonderful second lady, Karen Pence, and our entire family, Thank you and God Bless America.”

When Mr Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence", the president reportedly did not call his vice president to ensure he was safe.

Mr Pence is not expected to attend Mr Trump’s departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning.

Officials told CNN that it would be too difficult for Mr Pence go to the event outside Washington DC and to still attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, which he intends to do.

It is thought Mr Pence will instead be on hand to see Mr Trump leave the White House onboard Marine One for Joint Base Andrews.

Mr Pence will fly to his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, where his mother still lives, after the inauguration.

He has not announced if he will relocate to the town, which he left after graduating from high school in 1977.

