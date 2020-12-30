Pence refused to back last-ditch attempt to overturn election in Trump’s favour, court filing reveals

&lt;p&gt;File image: US vice president Mike Pence taking Covid-19 vaccine&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

File image: US vice president Mike Pence taking Covid-19 vaccine

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Pence refused to back a last-ditch attempt to overturn the elections in Donald Trump’s favour, revealed documents in a suit filed against the vice president.

Louie Gohmert, member of US Congress from Texas, and several other Republicans have filed a suit against the vice president that asks the federal judge to allow Mr Pence to have “exclusive authority and sole discretion” to decide which electoral votes will be included when the US Congress meets on 6 January.

The electoral college confirmed Joe Biden’s win with 302 votes against 232 for Trump earlier this month. During the Congress session in January, Mr Pence will be opening the certificates submitted by each state and re-confirm Mr Biden as the new president of the US.

According to the documents filed in the court, Mr Pence was approached to join them but talks to get him on board failed, reported The Hill.

“In the teleconference, plaintiffs' counsel made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement, including advising the vice president's counsel that plaintiffs intended to seek immediate injunctive relief in the event the parties did not agree,” said the lawyers for Mr Gohmert and other Republicans in the court documents.

“Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed,” the court documents noted.

Several Republicans are planning to raise objections during the process on 6 January which will delay the process. Mr Pence has so far not voiced support for the plan and has not made any comments about the 6 January session.

In fact, it is reported that the vice president will confirm Joe Biden as president-elect and then leave for an overseas trip to avoid any confrontation with a section of Republican leaders and Mr Trump himself, who has been urging the Republicans to challenge the certification process.

Donald Trump has refused to concede the elections and has been claiming election fraud without offering any evidence. His campaign filed several cases across the US but has not been successful in overturning the results.

