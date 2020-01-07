Pence will reportedly lay out U.S. Iran policy during speech next week

Vice President Mike Pence plans on explaining the government's policy on Iran during a speech next Monday in Washington, a White House official told Reuters.

Tensions are high between the United States and Iran, following the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad authorized by President Trump.

Pence will address the crowd at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' National Security Summit, and will focus on the differences between the Iranian people and their government, the official told Reuters.

