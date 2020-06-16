Pence says another venue is being considered for Trump’s Tulsa rally because of many requests to attend

On “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence said another venue is being considered for President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., because of the overwhelming response to the event. After the interview, Ali Pardo, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, clarified Pence’s remarks, saying the rally will remain at the BOK Center in Tulsa, but that the campaign is "also considering other areas adjacent to the arena to allow the president to address even more people."