Pence Says Potential 2024 GOP Contenders Should Announce Bids ‘by June’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview to air Sunday that individuals interested in being 2024 GOP contenders should announce their bids “by June.”

“I think that anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June,” Pence told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” in an interview clip.

That deadline would also apply to his own potential candidacy, he said.

“When we have an announcement to make, it will be well before late June,” Pence noted.

Probed for his intentions on entering the race, which is already heating up since former president Trump threw his hat in the ring for the third time, Pence remarked, “Well, I’m here in Iowa.”

Iowa has historically been an important state for the nomination process in presidential elections for both parties. In December 2022, the Democratic National Committee voted to deny Iowa its 50-year privilege of hosting the 2024 presidential primary and kicking off the nomination process. Instead, the organization promoted South Carolina to lead the contest.

In recent years, Pence has spent a lot of time in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, all of which are significant states for the presidential nomination.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo updated recently that he would not be seeking office after teasing the possibility for a while. New Hampshire Republican governor Chris Sununu has not yet declared his bid for 2024. He said in March that Governor Ron DeSantis would win his home state if the presidential election were held “today.”

Former ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur and conservative pundit Vivek Ramaswamy officially joined the 2024 pool in February.

A national poll of the 2024 GOP primary from Marquette in March predicted a tight race between Trump and DeSantis, with the governor projected to have a single-digit advantage over the former president in a head-to-head matchup.

