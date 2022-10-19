Pence seemingly hits out at Trump and ‘Putin apologists’ in Republican Party

Jill Colvin
·3 min read
Election 2022 Pence (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Election 2022 Pence (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine.

Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November's midterm elections, Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates inspired, in part, by former President Donald Trump, who has transformed a large swath of the party.

“Today, on the cusp of a new era of Republican leadership ... I think we need to chart a course that doesn’t veer off too far in either direction," Pence told the think tank audience.

“Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life. But nor can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values," he said. "Let me say: This movement and the party that it animates must remain the movement of a strong national defense, limited government and traditional moral values and life.”

To that end, Pence criticized those in the party who have pushed a more isolationist foreign policy, particularly when it comes to Russian aggression. Earlier Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions as his forces have suffered stinging battlefield defeats and renewed attacks on Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure.

“Now, I know there is a rising chorus in our party, including some new voices to our movement, who would have us disengaged with the wider world," Pence said. "But appeasement has never worked, ever, in history. And now more than ever, we need a conservative movement committed to America’s role as leader of the free world and as a vanguard of American values.”

“As Russia continues its unconscionable war of aggression to Ukraine, I believe that conservatives must make it clear that Putin must stop and Putin will pay," he added. "There can be no room in the conservative movement for apologists to Putin. There is only room in this movement for champions of freedom.”

Pence has been traveling the country, campaigning on behalf of Republican midterm candidates as he lays the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential campaign. Some of the candidates he has endorsed have espoused the kinds of populist and isolationist views he seemed to take issue with Wednesday. Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, for instance, has labeled the Russia-Ukraine conflict a “European problem” and has criticized federal spending on Ukraine.

Pence's speech largely focused on the conservative “Freedom Agenda,” which he released earlier this year. It serves as both a concrete policy plan for Republicans as well as an implicit criticism of Trump, who has spent much of his time since leaving office obsessing about the 2020 election instead of looking forward.

Pence, who again argued in his remarks that in order to win "we must do more than simply criticize and complain," has been a target of Trump's ire since he refused to go along with the former president's unconstitutional plot to try to overturn the will of voters in January 2021.

Pence once again stressed the importance of the oath he took when he was sworn in as vice president, adding that, “The American people must know that conservatives will not simply pay lip service to keeping faith with the Constitution, but that we will always keep our oath — that we will keep our oath, as the Bible says, even when it hurts" and "stand for the Constitution ... even when it would be politically expedient to do otherwise."

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Tightens Russia Security as Attacks Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered dramatically heightened security, including restrictions on movement, in regions along the border with Ukraine after attacks spread into Russian territory. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Ti

  • Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier

    A Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead Wednesday after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem, Israel’s prime minister said. Yair Lapid said Uday Tamimi, from the Shuafat refugee camp near Jerusalem who was the subject of a more than weeklong manhunt, was killed by Israeli security forces.

  • Truss Fires Home Secretary as UK Government Risks Imploding

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Liz Truss fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman for what was described as a national security breach, a dramatic move that heaps even more pressure on Britain’s premier as she clings

  • First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

    The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann said from the International Space Station that she’s received lots of prayers and blessings from her family and tribal community. Years before joining NASA in 2013, she flew combat in Iraq for the Marines.

  • Truss Takes Enemy Into Heart of Government Amid UK Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- By appointing Grant Shapps as home secretary, embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has brought one of her political enemies into the fold.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Shapps, who backed Truss’s rival Rishi Suna

  • Truss Team Fears Cabinet Exodus as Braverman Leaves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Liz Truss’s advisers are concerned members of her Cabinet are planning to resign to try to force the UK prime minister out of office, amid reports that UK Home Secretary Suella Brave

  • Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

    A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, tightknit communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic sleuthing to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family dynamics — including a father and his teenage daughter who lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago. Researchers were able to pull DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in two Russian caves.

  • Tulsi Gabbard's ties to the Science of Identity Foundation, a controversial religious sect that some call an abusive 'cult'

    The former congresswoman recently announced she is leaving the Democratic Party. Some speculate that her involvement with SIF has influenced her political beliefs.

  • Pence Urges GOP Caution on ‘Unprincipled Populism’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence sounded alarm about the growing populist strain gaining influence within the Republican party, urging the GOP to hold steadfast to its traditional values of small government and a robust national defense.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Say

  • Israel’s balancing act over Ukraine grows trickier after drone strikes

    Israel has refrained from providing Ukraine with weapons in a bid to maintain relations with Russia.

  • James Webb telescope spies 'Pillars of Creation'

    One of the most famous scenes in the cosmos is viewed by the new, Nasa-led super space observatory.

  • Pence backs some 2020 election deniers ahead of midterm elections

    Former Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail to back a number of GOP hopefuls, including some 2020 election deniers. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discussed what these Republicans gain from Pence's endorsement.

  • The company behind Truth Social fired its co-founder after he shared whistleblower documents with the Washington Post, his lawyers say

    Will Wilkerson said Trump Media suspended him when The Miami Herald reported on his SEC complaint. He's since been fired.

  • India's opposition Congress party elects new president

    India’s main opposition Congress party elected Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president on Wednesday in a contest in which the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has led the party for more than two decades, did not compete. The party, which has long touted its secular politics, has struggled to regain support since being routed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. Kharge, 80, from the southern state of Karnataka, was backed by the party’s top leaders.

  • In 2021 Video, Trump Asks, 'Is This a Good Jewish Character Right Here?'

    Former President Donald Trump inquired whether a documentary filmmaker recording an interview with him last year was a “good Jewish character,” described Persians as “very good salesmen” and complained that Israeli Jews favored him more than Jews in the United States, a new clip released by the filmmaker shows. “In Israel, I’m at, like, 94%, but I got 27, 28%,” Trump says in the video, referring to what he claimed was his approval rating among Israeli Jews versus American Jews. The video was rec

  • Labcorp CEO on COVID: 'There's still more work to be done'

    Labcorp CEO Adam Schechter joined Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit to discuss the growth opportunities in diagnostic testings and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll

    Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was leading Beasley by just 3 points…

  • Trump drops F-bombs and shares possibly sensitive information in newly released audio

    Trump spoke about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, his relationship with authoritarian leaders, and having his staff sign non-disclosure agreements.

  • Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if he cares about Senate majority

    Former President Trump’s Monday assault against Joe O’Dea, the GOP’s Senate nominee in Colorado, is angering Republicans while leaving them wondering if he cares about the party winning back the majority in the upper chamber. O’Dea, a pro-abortion rights moderate whom Democrats spent $4 million against in the primary, was already in an uphill fight…

  • New January 6 video contradicts Republican’s claims about Nancy Pelosi

    Steve Scalise questioned whether Democrats sought help on January 6, but video shows him standing near Pelosi as she called for national guard troops