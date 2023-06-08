Pence supports aid to Ukraine and criticises Trump for calling Putin a genius

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday night (7 June) that he supports US aid to Ukraine and criticised former President Donald Trump for his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Pence, responding to CNN viewers, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I know that some in this debate have called the war in Ukraine a territorial dispute. It's not, it was a Russian invasion, an unprovoked Russian invasion. And I believe the United States of America needs to continue to provide the courageous soldiers in Ukraine with the resources they need to repel that Russian invasion and restore their territorial integrity," he said, answering a question from Michael Banks, a Republican voter.

Details: Pence's remarks stand in stark contrast to Trump, who during a similar conversation did not say if he wanted Ukraine to win the war. The former president sidestepped the question when asked in May.

"I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours," Trump said.

Pence, at the same time, said he had a conversation with the Russian leader, looked him in the eye and told him things he [Putin – ed.] had no desire to hear.

"Anybody that thinks Vladimir Putin will stop if he overruns Ukraine has what we say back in Indiana 'another thing coming'. He has no intention of stopping. He's made it clear that he wants to recreate that old Soviet sphere of influence in Eastern Europe," he said.

Pence then commented on Trump's calling Putin a genius on a conservative radio show in February.

"Well, and frankly, when Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine, the former president called him a genius. I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win in the war in Ukraine, and it's the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty in Ukraine. And America, it's not our war, but freedom is our fight, and we need to give the people of Ukraine the ability to fight and defend their territory," Pence said.

Background: Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, 7 June, that he would run for president, opening the race for the Republican nomination.

